People have been sharing their academic blunders in sympathy with this student’s title gaffe
Science student Sauti Reece shares updates about her life, her studies and her work in the lab with her TikTok followers – incuding this ‘D’Oh! moment after submitting an archaeology assignment.
Be prepared to facepalm in sympathy.
@sauti_science Pain And Suffering On Planet Earth #science #archaeology #school #paper #papers #research #ancientaliens #aliens #help #tifu #todayifedup #college #university ♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber
‘Download Paper on ANCIENT ALIENS haha no jk but could you imagine .pdf’
TikTok was entertained – and relating hard.
I’m a professor and unhinged titles like this give me life.
Ginny
In my undergrad I wrote a paper on the great leap forward and called it Mao Money Mao Problems 👌
Miranda Lynn
Submitted a paper called ‘differential homogenation: size does matter’, prof did not find it amusing 😅
Mallory
My teen just handed in a Classics essay titled “The Odyssey was dramatic AF” & she’s not wrong 😂
nellsmith85
My advisor wanted a digital copy of my Shakespeare final to use as an example of A work; sent word doc titled “Billy Shakes Smart yo”.
ebobrox
😂If your professor didn’t laugh they have no soul😂.
Auntie Millennial
Don’t worry, I once accidentally submitted a bad drawing of a cat instead of my assignment in uni.
Bad Art Tangent
I wrote a paper about writing and the title was ‘Insert Title Here’ since I forgot to change it…she loved it
Werewolfhugger
I was meant to write the word Statistical in title of my bio paper
I accidentally wrote Satanical and handed it in as that
MickeyM
I submitted an essay that opened with “Spying is like pooping: everyone does it, even the queen.”
Majestic_Moose
Loved doing silly titles for my saves. My head professor loved my “if I wasn’t writing this essay I’d have free time”
Katspurl
I wrote a paper for my masters called “seize the means of production or cease the means of production?” I’m still pretty proud of the title.
lili.ofthevalley_
A TikTok user named Heather said what most people were thinking.
Gonna need an update from the prof 😂.
Here’s what happened next –
@sauti_science #stitch with @Sauti Reese ESSAY TITLE UPDATE #science #archaeology #essay #anth #anthropology #school #university #college #archaeo #update ♬ Buttercup – Jack Stauber
Just about as good as it could have gone.
Source @sauti_science