People have been sharing their academic blunders in sympathy with this student’s title gaffe

Science student Sauti Reece shares updates about her life, her studies and her work in the lab with her TikTok followers – incuding this ‘D’Oh! moment after submitting an archaeology assignment.

Be prepared to facepalm in sympathy.

‘Download Paper on ANCIENT ALIENS haha no jk but could you imagine .pdf’

TikTok was entertained – and relating hard.

I’m a professor and unhinged titles like this give me life.

Ginny

In my undergrad I wrote a paper on the great leap forward and called it Mao Money Mao Problems 👌

Miranda Lynn

Submitted a paper called ‘differential homogenation: size does matter’, prof did not find it amusing 😅

Mallory

My teen just handed in a Classics essay titled “The Odyssey was dramatic AF” & she’s not wrong 😂

nellsmith85

My advisor wanted a digital copy of my Shakespeare final to use as an example of A work; sent word doc titled “Billy Shakes Smart yo”.

ebobrox

😂If your professor didn’t laugh they have no soul😂.

Auntie Millennial

Don’t worry, I once accidentally submitted a bad drawing of a cat instead of my assignment in uni.

Bad Art Tangent

I wrote a paper about writing and the title was ‘Insert Title Here’ since I forgot to change it…she loved it

Werewolfhugger

I was meant to write the word Statistical in title of my bio paper

I accidentally wrote Satanical and handed it in as that

MickeyM

I submitted an essay that opened with “Spying is like pooping: everyone does it, even the queen.”

Majestic_Moose

Loved doing silly titles for my saves. My head professor loved my “if I wasn’t writing this essay I’d have free time”

Katspurl

I wrote a paper for my masters called “seize the means of production or cease the means of production?” I’m still pretty proud of the title.

lili.ofthevalley_

A TikTok user named Heather said what most people were thinking.

Gonna need an update from the prof 😂.

Here’s what happened next –

Just about as good as it could have gone.

