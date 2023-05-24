Lewis Capaldi just won comeback of the week on Twitter
We already pencilled in James Blunt – no stranger to this sort of thing – for comeback of the week on Twitter (don’t look at us like that) with this memorable exchange.
Correct. I sing for money. https://t.co/pUVZpIiOo3
— James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 23, 2023
Except now Lewis Capaldi – also no stranger to this sort of thing – has gone and pipped him to the prize after someone got in touch to ask this (we’ve taken a screenshot because, you know, just in case).
And we’re glad they did because Capaldi’s response was all you could hope for and more.
hi mate have u ever thought about sucking a fart out my arse? https://t.co/Ha9PbYxOBx
— Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) May 24, 2023
That’ll do.
😂😂😂 you’re the king of comebacks I love it
— hellolovers93 ❤️ (@hellolovers93) May 24, 2023
— Crys 🌙✨salty she didn’t get Wonderland (@YourSwiftieAunt) May 24, 2023
As an American the word arse absolutely sends me.
— Brandi (@haremherd) May 24, 2023
— Lumi ×͜× is missing otp (@cryinglegend369) May 24, 2023
To conclude …
In 100 years, someone is going to have to write an essay explaining this tweet in their history lesson and am gutted I won't get to read it https://t.co/vGzmy6Mstp
— 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶 🎀 (@perrigame) May 24, 2023
It took us back to when this happened a couple of months back.
ffs whoever is in charge of the billboards at netflix needs firing pic.twitter.com/CPpLs8vF1w
— Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 28, 2023
And of course, this!
Well that’s just terrific x pic.twitter.com/J80qV8RyfQ
— Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 21, 2022
Bravo, Lewis Capaldi.
Source Twitter @LewisCapaldi