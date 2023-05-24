Lewis Capaldi just won comeback of the week on Twitter

Celebrity

We already pencilled in James Blunt – no stranger to this sort of thing – for comeback of the week on Twitter (don’t look at us like that) with this memorable exchange.

Correct. I sing for money. https://t.co/pUVZpIiOo3 — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 23, 2023

Except now Lewis Capaldi – also no stranger to this sort of thing – has gone and pipped him to the prize after someone got in touch to ask this (we’ve taken a screenshot because, you know, just in case).

And we’re glad they did because Capaldi’s response was all you could hope for and more.

hi mate have u ever thought about sucking a fart out my arse? https://t.co/Ha9PbYxOBx — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) May 24, 2023

That’ll do.

😂😂😂 you’re the king of comebacks I love it — hellolovers93 ❤️ (@hellolovers93) May 24, 2023

As an American the word arse absolutely sends me. — Brandi (@haremherd) May 24, 2023

To conclude …

In 100 years, someone is going to have to write an essay explaining this tweet in their history lesson and am gutted I won't get to read it https://t.co/vGzmy6Mstp — 𝗣𝗲𝗿𝗿𝗶 🎀 (@perrigame) May 24, 2023

It took us back to when this happened a couple of months back.

ffs whoever is in charge of the billboards at netflix needs firing pic.twitter.com/CPpLs8vF1w — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 28, 2023

And of course, this!

Well that’s just terrific x pic.twitter.com/J80qV8RyfQ — Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) October 21, 2022

Bravo, Lewis Capaldi.

Source Twitter @LewisCapaldi