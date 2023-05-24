Celebrity

Lewis Capaldi just won comeback of the week on Twitter

John Plunkett. Updated May 24th, 2023

We already pencilled in James Blunt – no stranger to this sort of thing – for comeback of the week on Twitter (don’t look at us like that) with this memorable exchange.

Except now Lewis Capaldi – also no stranger to this sort of thing – has gone and pipped him to the prize after someone got in touch to ask this (we’ve taken a screenshot because, you know, just in case).

And we’re glad they did because Capaldi’s response was all you could hope for and more.

That’ll do.

To conclude …

It took us back to when this happened a couple of months back.

And of course, this!

Bravo, Lewis Capaldi.

Source Twitter @LewisCapaldi