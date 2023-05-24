News

Johnson’s lawyers may have spotted Covid lawbreaking at Chequers in his diaries – 23 best reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 24th, 2023

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the political waters – okay, not safe, but not full of Boris Johnson‘s misdemeanours – along comes Partygate 2: The Revenge.

The irony is that the Cabinet Office was obliged to pass on the information to the police because the legal fees are being covered by the taxpayer. If he’d paid for his own lawyers, this probably wouldn’t have made it into the public domain.

There’s undoubtedly a lesson in there somewhere – and we don’t expect Johnson to learn it.

Twitter had every bit as much sympathy as you’d expect.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Article Pages: 1 2