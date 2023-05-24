Jake Humphrey’s advice for people to ‘give it a go’ prompted some high performing responses – 17 favourites

Life

Jake Humphrey will leave BT Sport later this year to spend more time with his podcast, among many other things.

The never knowingly under inflated presenter promises ‘big names, big lessons, and big fun’ at the various live spin-off events of his High Performance podcast, and this lesson in particular has just gone viral for reasons which might become obvious.

It’s 26 seconds of peak Humphrey shared on Twitter by @SmnLloyd5 who asked: ‘I often wonder how many people binned off their wives on the strength of this.’

And it’s quite the watch.

I often wonder how many people binned off their wives on the strength of this pic.twitter.com/t8b2yKBAuo — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) May 23, 2023

Cut off in his prime, but if you want more of this sort of thing head over to YouTube here.

But before we do that, the clip prompted lots of high performing responses. Here are 17 favourites.

1.

‘Sorry love, we’ve had a great run, but 37 years of marriage is too comfy chair for me.’ — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) May 23, 2023

2.

Instructions unclear, I’m now in Benidorm with someone from office I don’t know. What do I do next @mrjakehumphrey 🥴 — Sam (@blans88) May 24, 2023

3.

Just really want to do a big long read on the men who filed for divorce because Jake told them to — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) May 23, 2023

4.

“Babe, sit down, we need to talk” “What? What is it?” “It’s over. I can’t do this anymore.” “But….why?” “I just listened to Jake Humphrey’s podcast and believe I am now destined to be an Olympic athlete” pic.twitter.com/KwjQF9V15v — Scott (@AccountNo100) May 23, 2023

5.

Love how it end with ‘give it a go and fail’ — ReviewFootball (@ReviewFootball) May 23, 2023

6.

7.

Hang on? Do I have to have kids with the person in the office I’m asking on a first date? — Jim Salveson (@Mr_Jimbob) May 24, 2023

8.

Left a note for the wife and kids…..'Listened to Jake, off to Dingwall and won't be coming back." https://t.co/VhsfFjmgrj — Eric Nicolson (@C_ENicolson) May 24, 2023

9.