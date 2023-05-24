Celebrity

‘Absolutely dying at this clip of Gary Neville seeming to discover what a holiday is’

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 24th, 2023

There’s no doubt that Gary Neville was a hardworking sportsman, winning almost every major trophy in top-level football, including the Premier League eight times, three FA Cups, the Champions League twice, and a FIFA Club World Cup – all with Manchester United.

He may have left the pitch for good, but he has earned new respect as an insightful pundit – managing to remain neutral even when reacting to Liverpool matches. Top work.

In 2022, he spoke to tech entrepreneur and Dragon, Stephen Bartlett. for the Diary of a CEO podcast, where he discussed how he gets any downtime.

@garynevilletok Discover the Shocking Truth about Work and Retirement #garyneville #neville #professionalfootball #footballtiktok #podcast #dairyofaceo ♬ original sound – GaryNevilleTok

“This weekend, I’m going to Spain, Friday till Monday morning. I call …that’s like a mini-retirement.”

“That’s a weekend.”

TikTok users enjoyed his revelation.

That’s called a holiday, bro.
j96

Gary Neville – the inventor of a holiday.
Coren Halfpenny-Will

I ❤️Gary but my god he’s weird sometimes 😂😂.
Finn Robinson

The clip turned up on Twitter.

Here are a few things people have been saying about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We’ll leave this here.

READ MORE

Spare a thought for poor Gary Neville who had an even worse game than Costa Rica

Source @GaryNevilleTok Image Screengrab