Celebrity

There’s no doubt that Gary Neville was a hardworking sportsman, winning almost every major trophy in top-level football, including the Premier League eight times, three FA Cups, the Champions League twice, and a FIFA Club World Cup – all with Manchester United.

He may have left the pitch for good, but he has earned new respect as an insightful pundit – managing to remain neutral even when reacting to Liverpool matches. Top work.

In 2022, he spoke to tech entrepreneur and Dragon, Stephen Bartlett. for the Diary of a CEO podcast, where he discussed how he gets any downtime.

“This weekend, I’m going to Spain, Friday till Monday morning. I call …that’s like a mini-retirement.”

“That’s a weekend.”

TikTok users enjoyed his revelation.

That’s called a holiday, bro.

j96

Gary Neville – the inventor of a holiday.

Coren Halfpenny-Will

I ❤️Gary but my god he’s weird sometimes 😂😂.

Finn Robinson

The clip turned up on Twitter.

Absolutely dying at this clip of Gary Neville seeming to discover what a holiday is pic.twitter.com/BnELj9p6iP — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) May 23, 2023

Here are a few things people have been saying about it.

1.

“I don’t ‘eat’ I don’t know what all this ‘eating’ is that people go on about but sometimes during the day I will put some enjoyable nutrients into my mouth and chew and swallow them and repeat that process until the unpleasant feeling in my stomach goes away yeah” https://t.co/Lmzv2srVly — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) May 23, 2023

2.

"I never sleep, people like you and I won't do that for ourselves. But I will give myself what I call a "mini coma" for about 8 hours each night. Just to recharge and not think about work" https://t.co/sZ6Xg7Rjo0 — Rex 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ThatRexGuy) May 23, 2023

3.

“Throughout the day, between say eight in the morning and one in the afternoon and again between two in the afternoon and six in the evening, I'll do what I call 'Mini Fasts'. Just a few hours each day where I don't eat any meals.” https://t.co/JOwhLfKqOV — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) May 23, 2023

4.

Love that he thinks him and Steve are unique because they don't take 6-month sabbaticals every year — Conán Doherty (@ConanDoherty) May 23, 2023

5.

Does he have a mini retirement party each time and give himself a gold clock ? — Stillwaiting (@hererofrtime) May 23, 2023

6.

pretty excited for the bank mini retirement monday next week https://t.co/LCxxX6CYPN — a rare photo of sean connery signed by roger moore (@steamedhamms) May 23, 2023

7.

Ah, brings back memories of the lads mini-retirements we used to have in Magaluf and Tenerife every year. https://t.co/baCdz1tA4B — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) May 23, 2023

8.

🤣 not having he’s never heard of a weekend away before! That class of 92 skipped a few lessons https://t.co/A3eFCvSB1v — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) May 23, 2023

9.

Probably where me and Gary Neville are completely different, I’d take 2 6 month holidays twice a year if financially possible. https://t.co/JT17GXLuCx — shaneo (@sconeill89) May 23, 2023

10.

First time I've doubted whether Neville would make a good politician. I mean, can you imagine if Rishi Sunak had said this? https://t.co/KpbOusmOBT — Aveek Bhattacharya (@aveek18) May 23, 2023

11.

The men’s motivational podcast scene has got completely out of control. https://t.co/CAwsJjOHR4 — Chris (@gillesofftheweb) May 23, 2023

We’ll leave this here.

READ MORE

Spare a thought for poor Gary Neville who had an even worse game than Costa Rica

Source @GaryNevilleTok Image Screengrab