Sport

Watch this freerunner’s amazing corkscrew jump and equally impressive landing

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 24th, 2023

Freerunner Max Webb has landed an incredible jump, which has to be seen to be believed.

Max explained –

“I FINALLY MANAGED TO HIT THIS CORK PRE! This was by far the scariest thing I’ve ever done and it took me a while to commit to but it literally couldn’t have gone any better, been wanting to do this for a year and a half but I’ve had a few injuries and my body wasn’t able to do it until now, so proud of myself for this 😄😄”

Instagram users – including other freerunners – were astounded.

Excuse me wtf 🔥🔥🔥
Hazalnhr

One for the history books❤️
thebartlife

Why does this look so safe when you do it????🤯🤯🤯
dimitris_dk_kirsanidis

Very very sick g! Well done on ticking it off 👏
domtomato

Cannot compute 🤖
drewftaylor

What the actual F bro haha INSANE!👏👏
chase_armitage

Is no one going to mention how they pushed the bins together below as their safety precaution 🤣
I.simpson97

Pro parkour team Storror described it as –

The filthiest.

destorm spoke for most of us when he said this –

I couldn’t land that straight up with pillows on the walls and ground. He’s Spider-Man for sure.

Finally, this comment from suecsoo was especially significant.

As your Mum I don’t think I should be liking this 🫣 but well done baby boy, proud of you ❤️❤️

You can watch his behind the scenes video here. As you can imagine, it’s a fascinating watch.

READ MORE

These high-rise parkour antics are giving people the fear

Source Max Webb Image Screengrab