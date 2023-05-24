Watch this freerunner’s amazing corkscrew jump and equally impressive landing
Freerunner Max Webb has landed an incredible jump, which has to be seen to be believed.
Max explained –
“I FINALLY MANAGED TO HIT THIS CORK PRE! This was by far the scariest thing I’ve ever done and it took me a while to commit to but it literally couldn’t have gone any better, been wanting to do this for a year and a half but I’ve had a few injuries and my body wasn’t able to do it until now, so proud of myself for this 😄😄”
Instagram users – including other freerunners – were astounded.
Excuse me wtf 🔥🔥🔥
Hazalnhr
One for the history books❤️
thebartlife
Why does this look so safe when you do it????🤯🤯🤯
dimitris_dk_kirsanidis
Very very sick g! Well done on ticking it off 👏
domtomato
Cannot compute 🤖
drewftaylor
What the actual F bro haha INSANE!👏👏
chase_armitage
Is no one going to mention how they pushed the bins together below as their safety precaution 🤣
I.simpson97
Pro parkour team Storror described it as –
The filthiest.
destorm spoke for most of us when he said this –
I couldn’t land that straight up with pillows on the walls and ground. He’s Spider-Man for sure.
Finally, this comment from suecsoo was especially significant.
As your Mum I don’t think I should be liking this 🫣 but well done baby boy, proud of you ❤️❤️
You can watch his behind the scenes video here. As you can imagine, it’s a fascinating watch.
Source Max Webb Image Screengrab