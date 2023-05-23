Yvette Cooper nailed Suella Braverman’s colours to the mast of her sinking ship

Politics

Suella Braverman must get a sinking feeling whenever she sees her opposite number, Yvette Cooper, get to her feet – because, from day one, Labour’s Shadow Home Secretary has called out Braverman’s professional failings.

Here she is, for example, trying to get to the bottom of what the Home Secretary does all day. Gove is now in charge on antisocial behaviour Sunak is in charge on small boats Jenrick is in charge on asylum Tugendhat on security She’s not fixing Windrush, or Violence Against Women, and certainly not charging criminals So what does this Home Secretary actually do? pic.twitter.com/X1AQ4QqpI7 — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) January 31, 2023

On Monday, she grilled the Home Secretary on the speeding charge debacle and her fitness for the job.

Suella Braverman wouldnt answer basic factual Qs on what she asked civil servants or her advisor Home Secretary’s job is ensuring fair law enforcement for all, not to seek special treatment for herself If she can’t get a grip on her own behaviour how can she grip anything else? pic.twitter.com/KhZRnh6X7z — Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) May 22, 2023

She’s failing to deliver for the British people too.

Breaching security, even though she’s responsible for it, trying to avoid penalties, even though she sets them. Reappointed even after breaking the Ministerial Code, and criticising Home Office policies, even though she’s in charge of them and is failing – on knife crime, on Channel crossings, on immigration and more.

If the Home Secretary cannot get a grip on her own rule-breaking behaviour, how can she get a grip on anything else?

This was Twitter’s verdict.

Why are MP's not bound by law to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, in the HoC. When a question is not answered, there must be a mechanism to get the reply. Parliamentary process and accountability is not fit for purpose. — Fran W – #GTTO (@urzwoo) May 22, 2023

Well done Yvette Cooper – as usual — steven hutchinson (@hutch__man) May 22, 2023

The code clearly doesn’t apply to our Suella 😅 that’s why she keeps breaking it 🙄 https://t.co/9XeWXN8YyS — Tris Morris (@TheMorrisLand) May 22, 2023

Suella Braverman has a degree in Law from Cambridge. Why did she have to ask her civil servants about these rules, why wasn't she capable of finding out for herself? Is it because she's entitled & sees public office as her privilege & civil servants as her servants? #ToriesOut319 https://t.co/IquWlpdFfO — Lee Saunders (@LeeSaunders72) May 22, 2023

Many people must have wondered this.

How @YvetteCooperMP refrains from swearing at Braverman is epic. I'd have been telling Cruella to F right off and to keep F'ing off until there's no more off to F. https://t.co/fmeNDX8gTT — AliQuack 🐘🦆🫖🍫🇪🇺 (@AliQuack) May 22, 2023

Source Yvette Cooper Image Screengrab