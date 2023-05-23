‘What can you say during sex but also at a family dinner?’ – 23 serving suggestions

Life

We’re not sure what inspired this question, and we’re slightly glad of that, but it certainly caught the attention of Twitter.

pic.twitter.com/rpX1pfTNIK — Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) May 19, 2023

With well over 5,000 retweets and more than 30,000 replies, there were plenty of possibilities to choose from – most, obviously, NSFW.

1.

2.

It's really lovely when the four of us can get together like this. — MissLenzo (@MissLenzoNSFW) May 19, 2023

3.

I’m gonna regret this later — NH1776 (@NH_1776) May 19, 2023

4.

we’re getting a divorce — ky (@kylero_o) May 19, 2023

5.

Will grandma be joining us — SHOTGUN (@shotguncaio) May 19, 2023

6.

I’ll be right back we ran out of paper towels. — Tony The Great (@GrNLantrN01) May 19, 2023

7.

Uuuu thats hot — Gudii (@GudiiCS) May 19, 2023

8.

9.

I’m stuffed. — Gabriel Harber (@CrazyGabey) May 19, 2023

10.

Praise the Lord and thank you Jesus — Anna Nyulund (@anna_nyulund) May 19, 2023

11.

I can't believe they left such a mess. — Niko Variance ✨【Venture】 (@NikoVariance) May 19, 2023

12.