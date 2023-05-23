‘What can you say during sex but also at a family dinner?’ – 23 serving suggestions
We’re not sure what inspired this question, and we’re slightly glad of that, but it certainly caught the attention of Twitter.
— Out of Context Human Race (@NoContextHumans) May 19, 2023
With well over 5,000 retweets and more than 30,000 replies, there were plenty of possibilities to choose from – most, obviously, NSFW.
1.
Pass the butter. https://t.co/0odKDmtPD2
— Eric Idle (@EricIdle) May 21, 2023
2.
It's really lovely when the four of us can get together like this.
— MissLenzo (@MissLenzoNSFW) May 19, 2023
3.
I’m gonna regret this later
— NH1776 (@NH_1776) May 19, 2023
4.
we’re getting a divorce
— ky (@kylero_o) May 19, 2023
5.
Will grandma be joining us
— SHOTGUN (@shotguncaio) May 19, 2023
6.
I’ll be right back we ran out of paper towels.
— Tony The Great (@GrNLantrN01) May 19, 2023
7.
Uuuu thats hot
— Gudii (@GudiiCS) May 19, 2023
8.
I've had better! 😛
— Vegas✈️ (@iamvegas90) May 19, 2023
9.
I’m stuffed.
— Gabriel Harber (@CrazyGabey) May 19, 2023
10.
Praise the Lord and thank you Jesus
— Anna Nyulund (@anna_nyulund) May 19, 2023
11.
I can't believe they left such a mess.
— Niko Variance ✨【Venture】 (@NikoVariance) May 19, 2023
12.
Do you mind if I watch the game while you finish?
— Alex Svan (@AlexSvanArt) May 19, 2023