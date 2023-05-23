This fabulously savage flight attendant took the sass sky high

Videos

First in an occasional – let’s face it, unique – series, flight attendant of the week is surely this guy, who went viral on Reddit for reasons which are about to become obvious.

And these flight attendants, mentioned by people in the comments, were pretty good too.

‘I will never forget the savagery of my favorite attendant.

“We remind you to secure your own mask before assisting your child. If you have more than one child… They’re about to find out who mommy or daddy loves best”

‘My other favorite was after the sad beating of that one passenger on another airlines:

“Welcome to Southwest. If you want to beat us on low airfare, you can’t. If you want us to beat you, you should’ve flown United”

‘Zero chill.’

PreppyFinanceNerd

‘Flew SW a couple weeks ago and flight attendant gets on the mic and says “did anyone drop this on the way in?” to which most people pop their heads up and look towards the front and she says “gotcha! now that I have your attention let me cover some important safety protocols…” I felt played.

‘Then as they wrap up “If you’re flying with children today…” short pause “….I’m sorry”

‘Where do they learn all this savagery?’

courtesyflusher

‘My favorite was, if this flight becomes a cruise, a life vest can be found under your seat.’

Calihoya

“Those of you boarding now – see that “C” on your boarding pass? That stands for “center seat”. If you’re not sitting next to your loved one, don’t worry, someone else will.”

‘Man I love Southwest.’

Bergiful

To conclude …

‘Daaamn shots fired!’

vicious_veeva

Source Reddit u/XqueezeMePlease