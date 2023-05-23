This cat’s hilariously loud meow is 8 seconds very well spent

Animals

This moggy’s comedy meow is so loud it can be heard several miles away (probably).

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

by u/Medium_Gap7026 in funny

No matter how loud you were expecting it to be, you surely didn’t expect that.

‘The way it moves its head back and forth to just really blast the area lmfao in dying.’

WreckitWrecksy ‘Like one of those tornado sirens.’

PM_ME_YOUR_WIRING ‘My cat screamed at me like this one time- I was so taken aback because I’d never heard a cat sustain a note for that long. ‘I started screaming too & she just kept going right back at me!! My boyfriend ran into the room and said “what is going on out here?!” & neither of us had an answer for him.’

elizabethptp ‘Ol’ yeller.’

Source Reddit u/Medium_Gap7026