Richard Madeley tried to outwit Gary Lineker and was magnificently owned into next season

Madeley trying to outwit @GaryLineker experiences what most defenders did in the 80s – Gary getting around them with embarrassing ease. ~AA #nutmeg pic.twitter.com/JOxIH5BKMf — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 23, 2023

Madeley wasn’t stopping there, though, and reached peak Partridge, sorry, Madeley, when he said this.

‘Sorry if you think it’s water under the bridge and it is of course but let’s just paddle in it a little bit longer if you don’t mind …’

There’s only one thing that spoke louder than Lineker’s face – co-presenter Susanna Reid’s face.

Here’s a little bit more of the exchange.

‘What would you like to say to these Tory MPs who say that you can be a politician or a public broadcaster, but you can’t be both? Why can’t you be both?’@GaryLineker says people are entitled to their own opinion but it’s ‘important to use your platform for good’. pic.twitter.com/7vMUiFgSVS — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 23, 2023

And another – Madeley-free – moment from today’s interview.

‘Imagine what it would take for you to flee with whatever you’ve got on your back at the time.’ @GaryLineker says welcoming two refugees into his home was a ‘wonderful experience’, particularly for his sons. pic.twitter.com/OOTw88zL1v — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 23, 2023

And just three of the things people said about the pair’s encounter today.

Madeley getting mullered by Gary. He really is a horse’s arse. pic.twitter.com/rYYSBXUuKq — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) May 23, 2023

Richard Madeley over long and ill informed question to @GaryLineker . He needs to go on an interview course rather than trying to clumsily paint guests into a corner — terry christian (@terrychristian) May 23, 2023

Gotta give Madeley his due… he really doesn't mind making an arse of himself… 🙄 https://t.co/kRVt2vH1w1 — Nic Holland (@NicHollan16) May 23, 2023

Richard Madeley going full on Tory with Gary Lineker on @GMB , it didn't work of course, Gary's way smarter than him#GMB — Dean 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 #GTTO #FBPE (@deanbegley1) May 23, 2023

Gary Lineker schooling Richard Madeley is exactly what I needed this morning #GMB — Charlotte (@cher_l12) May 23, 2023

