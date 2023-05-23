Celebrity

Richard Madeley tried to outwit Gary Lineker and was magnificently owned into next season

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2023

Madeley wasn’t stopping there, though, and reached peak Partridge, sorry, Madeley, when he said this.

‘Sorry if you think it’s water under the bridge and it is of course but let’s just paddle in it a little bit longer if you don’t mind …’

There’s only one thing that spoke louder than Lineker’s face – co-presenter Susanna Reid’s face.

Here’s a little bit more of the exchange.

And another – Madeley-free – moment from today’s interview.

And just three of the things people said about the pair’s encounter today.

Source Twitter @BestForBritain