James Blunt had the very best response for a troll who said he can’t sing for sh*t

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2023

You’ll probably already be aware that we are big fans of James Blunt on these pages, and it’s only a day since we wrote about his winning tale about the time he went on a speed awareness course.

And less than 24 hours later we’re writing about the great man again.

But we make no apologies for it because he’s gone and won Twitter for the second day in a row after a troll said online that the You’re Beautiful man can’t sing for sh*t.

And his response was all you’d expect from Blunt – and more.

Boom!

