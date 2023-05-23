James Blunt had the very best response for a troll who said he can’t sing for sh*t

Celebrity

You’ll probably already be aware that we are big fans of James Blunt on these pages, and it’s only a day since we wrote about his winning tale about the time he went on a speed awareness course.

Mine was on Zoom, and I thought I’d got away with not being recognised, till the instructor asked people if they could think of ways to keep calm whilst driving. Someone suggested listening to some James Blunt, and everyone pissed themselves. https://t.co/Y732AYYRMA — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 21, 2023

And less than 24 hours later we’re writing about the great man again.

But we make no apologies for it because he’s gone and won Twitter for the second day in a row after a troll said online that the You’re Beautiful man can’t sing for sh*t.

And his response was all you’d expect from Blunt – and more.

Boom!

To be fair, that’s a good comeback 🤣 — DJSharpieD (@SharpieDj) May 23, 2023

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt