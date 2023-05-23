Happy 21st birthday to the ‘greatest 2-part question asked in British political history’

Politics

Readers of a certain age might remember what’s coming in this clip of Jeremy Paxman’s interview with the then prime minister Tony Blair back in 2002.

If you don’t, then you’re in for a treat. And if you do then you’ll probably want to watch it again.

It’s gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by the Spectator’s political correspondent, @JAHeale.

It’s 21 years this month since Jeremy Paxman asked Tony Blair the greatest two-part question in British political history pic.twitter.com/ToDFzaAiMG — James Heale (@JAHeale) May 23, 2023

He could probably have hazarded a guess though (and here’s what the Guardian wrote about the exchange at the time).

Personally I find the Express bit more morally dubious than the porn bit — Pawel Swidlicki (@pswidlicki) May 23, 2023

Possibly the best Brit humor in two decades. https://t.co/HqK0SESIpt — Tim McGregor (@TimMcGregor1) May 23, 2023

Paxo was about to explain, had he been given the chance. — PAW (Peter) (@Peter88902568) May 23, 2023

It’s an anniversary well worth observing …

Happy 18th birthday to this clip of Jeremy Paxman asking Tony Blair if he knew a load of porn mags. pic.twitter.com/WsDRdNoIQU — James Heale (@JAHeale) May 16, 2020

