Happy 21st birthday to the ‘greatest 2-part question asked in British political history’

Poke Staff. Updated May 23rd, 2023

Readers of a certain age might remember what’s coming in this clip of Jeremy Paxman’s interview with the then prime minister Tony Blair back in 2002.

If you don’t, then you’re in for a treat. And if you do then you’ll probably want to watch it again.

It’s gone viral on Twitter after it was shared by the Spectator’s political correspondent, @JAHeale.

He could probably have hazarded a guess though (and here’s what the Guardian wrote about the exchange at the time).

It’s an anniversary well worth observing …

Source Twitter @JAHeale