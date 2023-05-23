Dominic Raab is leaving politics to spend more time with his Pret salad – 19 favourite reactions

News

You’ll know by now that disgraced former Deputy PM Dominic Raab has announced he will be stepping down as an MP, without much evidence that he ever stepped up.

The statement comes just weeks after he was found to have repeatedly intimidated Whitehall staff, causing him to resign from the Cabinet.

Exclusive Dominic Raab, the former deputy PM, will stand down as an MP at the next general election. Decision comes just a month after quitting Cabinet over bullying claims. Was facing a tough fight for his seat. https://t.co/mImMaPcePH — Ben Riley-Smith (@benrileysmith) May 22, 2023

The MP for Esher and Walton had a majority of less than 3,000 at the last general election and had been predicted to lose the seat to the Liberal Democrats. Probably just a coincidence, though.

The move will deprive the public of the opportunity of seeing his disapponted face at the count, and some of them feel a little cheated.

1.

Someone’s looked at the polling https://t.co/62jbD4vhGc — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) May 22, 2023

2.

Dominic Raab leaving Parliament at the next election 👋 🎉 the Pret in Westminster is going to lose a *lot* of trade from all those tomatoes he bought — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) May 22, 2023

3.

4.

A proven bully who failed in every single government job he ever held, and who would have lost his seat in any event, attempts to salvage a shred of dignity. Too late. Enjoy your deckchair, Dom. https://t.co/NeyJYMcchf — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) May 22, 2023

5.

"Such a huge, huge loss to public life. A towering statesman and intellect gone. His extraordinary oratory and insightful speeches at Westminster will be sorely, sorely missed, but his contribution to public life will resonate down the centuries." Said absolutely nobody. Ever pic.twitter.com/rUWMgEsyGt — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 22, 2023

6.

News AM: Confirmed bully Tory "Dominic Raab to stand down as MP at next election" I suspect a few celebratory parties will be given In Esher this wkend.

Stepping down before he's pushed out by the voters more like? One by one they're shuffling off 💪🏼👍🏼 https://t.co/uNJrA3OU78 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 23, 2023

7.

Dominic Raab announces that he is stepping down from politics after the next election, to spend more time eating his victims with a fine Chianta and fava beans. pic.twitter.com/d7eGtwzOpq — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 22, 2023

8.

At midnight on election night Raab will become his final form… A sort of beige vapour. https://t.co/OjMoCtYcRc — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) May 22, 2023

9.

Raab to embark on new career in word processing software as furious animated paper clip demanding users change their formatting https://t.co/WZpatdnE7N — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) May 22, 2023

10.