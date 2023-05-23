Dominic Raab’s stepping down as an MP – 13 glorious takedowns (and self-owns)

Politics

Dominic Raab is stepping down as an at the next election just weeks after he stepped down from Rishi Sunak’s cabinet over bullying claims.

The former deputy PM said he was concurred about the impact that being in frontline politics was having on his family.

In entirely unrelated news, Raab has just a 2,743 majority in his Esher and Walton constituency set which is among the top targets of Ed Davey’s resurgent Lib Dems.

There are lots of farewells we’d like to give Raab, not many of which are appropriate for a family website. So instead enjoy these 13 most memorable takedowns and self-owns.

1. When the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader, Mhairi Black, asked this

Hello, 999? I’d like to report a murder in the House of Commons. Mhairi Black never misses. pic.twitter.com/AgciKKSAkK — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) March 29, 2023

2. When Susanna Reid wasn’t taking any of his weasel words

The car crash interview of the year as Justice Secretary Dominic Raab shamelessly defends the indefensible Superb from @susannareid100 @GMB pic.twitter.com/2GWGPVKLux — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) July 5, 2022

3. When he ferociously eyeballed Keir Starmer

Dominic Raab trying to decide whether to have Chianti or Rioja when he eats Keir Starmer. pic.twitter.com/d7eGtwzOpq — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) February 8, 2023

4. When he got Paul O’Grady’s name wrong

If you’re going to use a comedian who has just passed away to make stupid points about “wokery” you could at least have the courtesy to know their name is not “Paul Grayson” pic.twitter.com/AcV35qaL6H — James Felton (@JimMFelton) March 29, 2023

5. When he accused Victoria Derbyshire of being ‘partisan’

Dominic Raab accuses Victoria Derbyshire of being partisan after she point out that the govt haven’t got all the big calls right. Raab: Your usual partisan self about all of this.. Victoria: Just because I ask you questions that you don’t like, doesn’t mean I’m partisan 👍 pic.twitter.com/KgPLmbsPwV — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) June 6, 2022

6. When Rachel Parris helpfully explained misogyny to him

In this week’s #LateNightMash @rachelparris looks at misogyny and male violence in the uk. pic.twitter.com/foJJi6UOsp — Dave (@davechannel) October 14, 2021

7. When James O’Brien took the then Tory leadership hopeful’s interviews apart – one by one (and ended up blocked for his troubles)