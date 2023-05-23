Politics

Dominic Raab’s stepping down as an MP – 13 glorious takedowns (and self-owns)

John Plunkett. Updated May 23rd, 2023

Dominic Raab is stepping down as an at the next election just weeks after he stepped down from Rishi Sunak’s cabinet over bullying claims.

The former deputy PM said he was concurred about the impact that being in frontline politics was having on his family.

In entirely unrelated news, Raab has just a 2,743 majority in his Esher and Walton constituency set which is among the top targets of Ed Davey’s resurgent Lib Dems.

There are lots of farewells we’d like to give Raab, not many of which are appropriate for a family website. So instead enjoy these 13 most memorable takedowns and self-owns.

1. When the SNP’s deputy Westminster leader, Mhairi Black, asked this

2. When Susanna Reid wasn’t taking any of his weasel words

3. When he ferociously eyeballed Keir Starmer

4. When he got Paul O’Grady’s name wrong

5. When he accused Victoria Derbyshire of being ‘partisan’

6. When Rachel Parris helpfully explained misogyny to him

7. When James O’Brien took the then Tory leadership hopeful’s interviews apart – one by one (and ended up blocked for his troubles)

