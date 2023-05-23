Animals

Over on TikTok, Deanos Version – @slcrannie – shared a 44-second clip that proves not all heroes wear capes. Some of them wear a collar.

He wrote –

One wrong move and it’s all over…😊

The suspense is everything …

Like they say – fortune favours the brave.

TikTok users enjoyed the drama.

“Tho I walk through the valley of the shadow of death……” 😂😂😂

RandyStroesser735

I was on the edge of my seat for this one!! 😂

GordonMintz

The suspense was electrifying!!!

John_Sligo

The cat is like, ‘remember this kindness I have bestowed upon you on this day’.

MrsTomka

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Safety first . . . no sudden movements lol

cr8ive

The music and tension had my heart pounding 😂😂😂

LibbieLoves

The epitome of “once bitten twice shy” 😂

FionaTeasdale

Cat was like ‘make one wrong move and make my day’ 😼

TracyKing

Mission impossible was just made possible 👌

Daved4478

Cat looking at him like why you walking like that? Excuse me human the dog is broken.

Walker

StellyBelly gave it quite the compliment. Or really dissed these TV shows.

This has more drama and suspense and was more thrilling than Yellow Jackets, Succession, and VPR put together!!!

Source @slcrannie Image Screengrab