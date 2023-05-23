Round Ups

Artificial Intelligence is rarely out of the news – whether it’s because of attempts to introduce stricter rules around its development or simply that someone’s used it to give the Pope a makeover.

It’s also popular joke fodder on Twitter, so we gathered a few examples for you to feed into ChatGPT and go small-m meta.

1.

I'll know the age of true intelligent Skynet-level AI is upon us when Netflix finally send me a recommendation for something I actually want to watch. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 3, 2023

2.

Eventually AI will consume everything in its path, with the exception of artists who can draw hands. If you can draw hands, it will be up to you to lead the resistance. — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) March 28, 2023

3.

I'm sure there will be a point at which I stop reading headlines that end in "AI" in the style of Ali G in my head, but I haven't reached it yet… pic.twitter.com/buUJZaI8tl — christhebarker (@christhebarker) March 29, 2023

4.

All you people worrying about AI like it’ll ever be smart enough to identify all the traffic light pictures in a grid of nine similar pictures. — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) May 22, 2023

5.

Why can't they use deep fake technology for good instead of evil? Like taking zoom meetings for you. Stuff like that. — Benny 'Cool Hand' Rollins (@citizenkawala) May 2, 2023

6.

Oh you'd happily watch shows and movies written by AI? Is the demo on a keyboard your favorite song? — Sean Thomason (@TheThomason) May 5, 2023

7.

Humans doing the hard jobs on minimum wage while the robots write poetry and paint is not the future I wanted — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) May 15, 2023

8.

Any student that fails a class this term for not submitting a paper should also receive an academic integrity award for not using chatgpt — worms cited (@christapeterso) May 16, 2023

9.

niles: meet m3gan, my new robot with artificial intelligence frasier: ah, *artificial* intelligence. so she also went to yale — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) January 10, 2023

10.