Round Ups

19 favourite A.I.-themed jokes from Twitter

Poke Staff. Updated May 23rd, 2023

Artificial Intelligence is rarely out of the news – whether it’s because of attempts to introduce stricter rules around its development or simply that someone’s used it to give the Pope a makeover.

It’s also popular joke fodder on Twitter, so we gathered a few examples for you to feed into ChatGPT and go small-m meta.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Article Pages: 1 2