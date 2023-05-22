21 points people are making about Suella Braverman’s speeding saga

News

Hard-core Conservatives have long been adamant that Home Secretary Suella Braverman is a driving force, with her dreams of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda and refusal to let little things like their safety or the law get in the way.

But they might have preferred her to be a little more force and a little less drive.

The Home Secretary, who is in charge of law enforcement, asked for a private speed awareness course so no one would recognise her, then tried to get the course organisers to agree. They refused. So she took 3 points instead. Not for the first time, she needs to quit or be fired. pic.twitter.com/1nrrwF2oCZ — Brendan May (@bmay) May 20, 2023

She isn’t the only one in the Home Office to fall foul of those pesky rules of the road.

🚨 | NEW: The Home Office, which sets speeding laws, now has all three of its main ministers caught for it 🚓 Suella Braverman: Speeding in a 50; 3 points

📵 Tom Tugendhat: Phone while driving; banned for 6 months

🚓 Robert Jenrick: 30mph over speed limit; banned for 6 months pic.twitter.com/8pOQiqbsQj — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 21, 2023

The PM was asked about the incident, during a press conference at the Hiroshima G7 summit.

Sunak’s inexperience poking through here. Can’t hide his anger at all the Braverman related questions overshadowing his supposedly glorious, prime ministerial moment. He appointed her – it’s Sunak’s fault and he needs to get a grip.pic.twitter.com/L1fhFrvqSx — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) May 21, 2023

Under pressure, a spokesperson for Sunak has confirmed he will seek advice from the government’s ethics adviser, who must surely be the hardest-working spad in Whitehall.

I wonder if Sunak had to check with Braverman if it was OK before announcing he was going to consult with the ethics advisor. — Prof Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) May 21, 2023

As the story developed, it emerged that the Home Office had repeatedly denied that Braverman had even had a speeding ticket, let alone tried to influence how it was handled.

EXCLUSIVE 🚨: Suella Braverman's team originally denied she'd got speeding ticket Raises troubling questions about the government's dealings with journalistshttps://t.co/iEgFr2GPfq — John Stevens (@johnestevens) May 21, 2023

Once again, the woman who was sacked by Liz Truss for breaking the Ministerial Code then reinstated six days later by Rishi Sunak, is under intense scrutiny, accused of using civil servants to try and save face. These tweets show how that’s working out for her.

BREAKING: Following the speeding fine scandal, Suella Braverman has made the difficult decision of sacking Rishi Sunak x — Laura Kuenssberg beyond parody (@LKTranslator) May 21, 2023

A points based immigration system, but it's points for speeding. — THE SECRET TORY – OBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) May 21, 2023

I can't understand why the untrustworthy, entitled numbskulls that I choose as Cabinet Ministers keep behaving like untrustworthy, entitled numbskulls.https://t.co/BXU9qatB3k — Parody Rishi Sunak (@Parody_PM) May 21, 2023

If Suella Braverman could stop doing bad things for a while I'd be very grateful. I keep having to update the introduction to How They Broke Britain when I should really be getting on with the main body of the book. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 21, 2023

Oh I see, so now Suella Braverman doesn’t want a points based system. https://t.co/4zGxNgVtUT — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) May 21, 2023

Rishi Sunak: ‘This government will have integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level’ https://t.co/T1FhXj3B6P — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) May 21, 2023

I Don’t Understand Politicians (No 76 in an occasional series) I am the Home Secretary & former Attorney General. I’m caught speeding. Do I seek special treatment?

Do I ask the civil service to help?

Will this become public?

How will it look?https://t.co/BHI5A1SKR0 — Jonathan Jones (@SirJJKC) May 21, 2023

OK, now hear me out… What if the Tories are simply not ethical people? https://t.co/lbpGdAoiYY — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) May 21, 2023

Suella Braverman wanted a one to one bespoke driving awareness course because:

1.She knew a more personalised instruction would make her an even better driver.

2.If she attended a course with others her presence there would be distracting to them.

Leave this caring woman alone!😡 pic.twitter.com/38njD1Ncqk — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) May 21, 2023

