News

21 points people are making about Suella Braverman’s speeding saga

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 22nd, 2023

Hard-core Conservatives have long been adamant that Home Secretary Suella Braverman is a driving force, with her dreams of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda and refusal to let little things like their safety or the law get in the way.

But they might have preferred her to be a little more force and a little less drive.

She isn’t the only one in the Home Office to fall foul of those pesky rules of the road.

The PM was asked about the incident, during a press conference at the Hiroshima G7 summit.

Under pressure, a spokesperson for Sunak has confirmed he will seek advice from the government’s ethics adviser, who must surely be the hardest-working spad in Whitehall.

As the story developed, it emerged that the Home Office had repeatedly denied that Braverman had even had a speeding ticket, let alone tried to influence how it was handled.

Once again, the woman who was sacked by Liz Truss for breaking the Ministerial Code then reinstated six days later by Rishi Sunak, is under intense scrutiny, accused of using civil servants to try and save face. These tweets show how that’s working out for her.

