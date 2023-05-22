This woman pulled the wrong way in a tug-of-war and it’s a proper jaw dropper

Videos

We had no idea it was possible to pull the wrong way in a tug-of-war contest. Until now.

It’s a clip that has just gone viral in the corner of Reddit called ‘facepalm’ for reasons which will become obvious. Questions, so many questions …

And it prompted no end of confusion – and very funny comments. Here are our favourites.

‘You had, quite literally, one job.’

DuchessSussSucks ‘Your teammates in video games.’

Pordilos ‘Plot twist, Becky just hates her company and wanted to lose them corporate challenge points.’

Frequent-Dog432 ‘I didn’t know it was possible to push while pulling at a tug-of-war match. Outstanding work.’

Low-Possession-4491 ‘She thought she had to push the rope?’

Translationerr0r ‘Yeah, thats why it is called pushing-rope contest, isn’t it?’

BonsaiOnSteroids ‘SABOTEUR!’

ImThinkingImDone ‘I didn’t know people were that dumb.’

Kitchen-Magnet ‘Where have you been for the past 10 years? It’s been utterly inescapable that people are not only that dumb, they’re even dumber.’

urk_the_red

Source Reddit u/purple-circle