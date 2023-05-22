Celebrity

This Morning’s ‘tribute’ to Phillip Schofield is surely the strangest bit of telly you’ll watch this week

John Plunkett. Updated May 22nd, 2023

You don’t have to watch This Morning – and thank goodness for that – to know that Phillip Schofield has departed the show after ITV bosses told him “the current situation can’t go on” following weeks of damaging news stories.

His co-presenter of 14 years Holly Willoughby is taking a couple of weeks off, meaning it was left to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to usher in the daytime show’s new era, such as it is.

And the tribute they paired to Schofield, who fronted the show for 21 years, is surely the strangest bit of telly you’ll watch this week.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Source Twitter @DavidMackayy