This Morning’s ‘tribute’ to Phillip Schofield is surely the strangest bit of telly you’ll watch this week

Celebrity

You don’t have to watch This Morning – and thank goodness for that – to know that Phillip Schofield has departed the show after ITV bosses told him “the current situation can’t go on” following weeks of damaging news stories.

His co-presenter of 14 years Holly Willoughby is taking a couple of weeks off, meaning it was left to Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary to usher in the daytime show’s new era, such as it is.

And the tribute they paired to Schofield, who fronted the show for 21 years, is surely the strangest bit of telly you’ll watch this week.

For anyone who missed it; – Todays This Morning intro with no people in it (usually has Phillip, Holly, Alison and Dermot) – Alison and Dermot’s “tribute” to Phillip Schofield #thismorning pic.twitter.com/gruHKzXpKc — Dave (@DavidMackayy) May 22, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

Wow. A 30 second tribute where Alison and Dermot give a tribute to Phil, and say that Holly will be back in a fortnight. That's it. #ThisMorning — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 22, 2023

No video montages. No tributes from other colleagues. I’ve had warmer ice lollies — Rachel Love-Howseman (@rachlove31) May 22, 2023

They've managed to strike a tone of honouring the memory of the late Philip Schofield who as you may have heard is still with us. https://t.co/ctEJzOpLCB — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) May 22, 2023

Thought it was his obituary 😂😂 — muriel rogers (@muriel_rogers47) May 22, 2023

The This Morning tribute for Phillip Schofield lasted 29 seconds. About 1.4 seconds per year of service… — Kit / Chris (@kitlochery) May 22, 2023

“He’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had” pic.twitter.com/5Hzc31hded — carriebradwh0re (@carriebradwh0re) May 22, 2023

The still photos were like the closing credits of Neighbours when Helen died https://t.co/Fxg3DTrTB3 — Neil Gibbons (@neilgibbons) May 22, 2023

Source Twitter @DavidMackayy