Rishi Sunak didn’t want to be asked about Suella Braverman and his next level tetchiness is a joy to behold

Politics

Every now and again you get an opportunity to see the real person behind the politician and whenever that happens it’s a real treat to behold.

There was this moment with Boris Johnson back in the day, for example.

.@BethRigby: ‘Did you ever think about resigning? Three in five Britons think you should.’ “Why are you allowed to come back, Beth?”, replies the PM, before apologising and adding “I’ve got to keep moving forward”.https://t.co/TGOaQsiF8J 📺 Sky 501 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/qtSyEHTkHq — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 25, 2022

And you might think you already know the real Rishi Sunak, and fair play, you probably do. But there was a moment before he departed the G7 summit when the BBC’s Chris Mason asked him about Suella Braverman.

How much did Sunak want to talk about his accelerator happy home secretary? This much.

Chris Mason – Will you ask the Independent advisor on ministers interests to look into Suella Braverman’s conduct over her speeding fine…. & do you have full confidence in her? Rishi Sunak – Did you have any questions about the summit..#Ridge #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/iwewmRFdRq — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 21, 2023

Keep it real, Rishi.

This guy didn’t like the question, which made us like it even more.

The BBC and ITV BOTH ask questions about Suella Braverman paying a speeding fine at a bloody international summit at the most dangerous moment the world has known since the Cold War.

The cretinous MSM make us look like the most pathetic nation on earth! pic.twitter.com/keIshNvGxz — Darren Grimes (@darrengrimes_) May 21, 2023

And here are just a few of the other things people were saying about it.

1.

Here’s Rishi Sunak, leading a government with integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level. pic.twitter.com/hoiEXp38uW — Moog (@a_toots) May 21, 2023

2.

Only the very best English public schools can teach you to be this arrogant. https://t.co/Ulkq8m3GSz — Dr. Bendor Grosvenor 🇺🇦 (@arthistorynews) May 21, 2023

3.

Sunak behaves as though he’s Braverman’s hostage: Perhaps it suits him to do so. Whether it’s moral weakness or Machiavellian machination, he demonstrates a complete lack of “integrity, professionalism and accountability.” HT Haggis_UK pic.twitter.com/FaCmTsfUYO https://t.co/pzfpJlGCVL — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) May 21, 2023

4.

Sunak was an idiot to appoint Braverman in the first place. He’s now reaping the rewards of his idiocy. And now he can’t sack her or she’ll help to widen the split in the Tory party. Oh calamity! The head boy isn’t cracking it. Not up to snuff.

pic.twitter.com/JHNritpAAd — REJOIN AND REFORM #RejoinCampaign (@sonofr) May 21, 2023

5.

Rishi Sunak has the right hump being asked about Suella Braverman, like it has nothing to do with his job pic.twitter.com/e1AR68334h — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) May 21, 2023

6.

Sunak’s inexperience poking through here. Can’t hide his anger at all the Braverman related questions overshadowing his supposedly glorious, prime ministerial moment. He appointed her – it’s Sunak’s fault and he needs to get a grip.pic.twitter.com/L1fhFrvqSx — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) May 21, 2023

7.

8.

This is appalling and highlights again Sunak's total inability to respond when anything goes even slightly off script.

The Beth Rigby – ' lose ' question followed by this highlights innate inability to think on his feet – not good for a decision maker#Toriesout318 #SunakOut209 https://t.co/CDtrmhtvQ1 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) May 21, 2023

9.

Rishi Sunak's first speech as Prime Minister: "This government will have integrity, professionalism, and accountability at every level." Rishi Sunak today:pic.twitter.com/Q6wDyQMMwb — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) May 21, 2023

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK