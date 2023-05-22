Politics

Rishi Sunak didn’t want to be asked about Suella Braverman and his next level tetchiness is a joy to behold

John Plunkett. Updated May 22nd, 2023

Every now and again you get an opportunity to see the real person behind the politician and whenever that happens it’s a real treat to behold.

There was this moment with Boris Johnson back in the day, for example.

And you might think you already know the real Rishi Sunak, and fair play, you probably do. But there was a moment before he departed the G7 summit when the BBC’s Chris Mason asked him about Suella Braverman.

How much did Sunak want to talk about his accelerator happy home secretary? This much.

Keep it real, Rishi.

This guy didn’t like the question, which made us like it even more.

And here are just a few of the other things people were saying about it.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK