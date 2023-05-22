‘Person who hacked my credit card emailed me asking why I cancelled his flight’

Weird World

We’ve featured no end of scammers being given exactly the treatment they deserved on these pages.

But we’re not sure we’ve ever featured a scammer quite so outrageously entitled as this one. Entitled doesn’t quite do them justice though (you might prefer something a little more NSFW).

‘Person who hacked my credit card emailed me asking why I canceled his flight,’ said AshesfallforAshton who shared this screenshot over on Reddit.

It was followed by a little bit more explanation from AshesfallforAshton.

‘My credit card was hacked. I think the guy did it by hacking my gmail account. Because he signed up for Priceline, with the login with gmail button. ‘I called my bank and canceled it. I logged into Priceline to see if I could get any information about the person who booked the flight. I saw I could cancel it for no charge. So I did because it was going to be faster to get a refund from Priceline than my bank. ‘Two days later I got this email. It had his photo and phone number. It matched the name on the flight too.’

Extraordinary scenes! And here are just a few of the many, many responses it prompted.

‘There’s zero chance of me ignoring that email. I am 100% responding.’

Old_Goat_Ninja ‘Sending it immediately to my banks fraud department is my response.’

TUNNNNA ‘Why would you do that to him? He has a family event to attend. Have you no heart?’

Individual-Finger-76 ‘My bike was stolen a couple years ago and we found it on Facebook and arranged to go buy it then just repoed it. The lady who stole it kept messaging me telling me her dad was dying and she wouldn’t be able to see him now that I took my bike back. Like.. does that ever work?’

middlestauthor ‘This guy is one of the stupidest criminals I’ve ever seen lol.’

ShadyVermin ‘Tell him you’re a Nigerian prince, who needed to cancel his flight so that you could get on it to visit his family, to give them a portion of your great inheritance.’

Thick_Class1057

Except it might be more complicated than it first appears …

‘Idk if Travis is the dumbest criminal or a savage because what the f**k even is this lol WHO has the nerve 😂.’

LarryFieri ‘Because he’s not the criminal that emailed. The thief stole the credit card and then sold a plane ticket to this person. It’s a triangulation scam which makes it so the thief can’t get caught.’

jrr6415sun

Source Reddit u/AshesfallforAshton