Martin Lewis perfectly summed up Thérèse Coffey’s questionable claims on the sewage crisis

As Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Thérèse Coffey is responsible for the state of England’s waterways – and with sewage spillages at a record high in modern times, they aren’t in the best of health.

She appeared on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg and faced a straight question. “Would you go for a swim in that kind of water?” Laura Kuenssberg asks Coffey if she’d swim in our waters & is happy to let kids in it this summer Therese Coffey can’t see a problem then calls the European Environment Agency liars on live TV when they say our waters are the worst in Europe. Shameless #ridge #bbclaurak pic.twitter.com/yBPnCeSLcR — kerry ✊💙💙 (backing Nurses) (@hewitson10) May 21, 2023

Who to believe – the European Environment Agency and the footage of effluent pouring out of pipes onto beaches and into rivers …or the woman who blamed the UK’s poor Covid record on people being old and obese?

Tweeters didn’t take long to decide.

The minister for effluence calls the European Environment Agency liars on live TV when they say our waters are the worst in Europe. pic.twitter.com/L35uciEjXL — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% 🇪🇺🐟🇬🇧🏴‍☠️🦠💙 (@g_gosden) May 21, 2023

Coffey is a chemical grade moron. I was sat on a train passing the Humber yesterday and it was literally brown. https://t.co/1DQosHYYuL — Trigger 🇩🇪🇨🇱🇺🇦 (@Trigger1410) May 21, 2023

But fellow guest, money expert and cost of living campaigner Martin Lewis summed up her response in the best way.

Martin Lewis after listening to Tory MP Therese Coffey’s interview: “It was nice, at least, after your questions on sewerage to finally be able to say accurately that that was a politician definitely talking crap”#BBCLauraK pic.twitter.com/IyNBfIoAcA — David (@Zero_4) May 21, 2023

His comment went down a lot better than hers had.

Oh dear, so the Secretary of State for Environment Thérèse Coffey's interview didn't go according to plan then. Not the first time. @MartinSLewis https://t.co/xElt67dvG4 — Feargal Sharkey (@Feargal_Sharkey) May 21, 2023

“well that was a politician definitely talking crap” Magnificent stuff from Martin Lewis after Therese Coffey on #bbclaurak 😄 pic.twitter.com/BOfN8vN2Dv — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@mrdavemacleod) May 21, 2023

Martin was, by a huge distance – the best person on TV this morning. https://t.co/0PoWMjQgEj — John West 🕯💙🇺🇦 (@JohnWest_JAWS) May 21, 2023

Think Martin Lewis spoke for many of us.https://t.co/Q94ATlj4Dr — Jonquil. (@JonquilLucy) May 21, 2023

I didn't think I could respect Lewis any more, but he just went up a notch. 👏 — Vernon Briscoe 3.5% Woke Bloke 🇪🇺🌎 (@VernonBriscoe) May 21, 2023

@MartinSLewis saying quite mildly what needs saying , it was an open goal 🥅 and to refuse would’ve been wrong — Mytvcinema.com (@Mytvcinema2005) May 21, 2023

We’ll just leave this here.

Don't they talk crap regularly in every interview, speech, chat etc? https://t.co/OTWinyeSJV — #IsThisSatire 💙 NHS (@aftabgujral) May 21, 2023

