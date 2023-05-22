This brutal lowballer takedown has gone wildly viral again and it’s a proper hall of famer

Weird World

It’s not the first takedown of a ‘choosing beggar’ we’ve featured on these pages and it won’t be the last, but it is definitely one of the best.

We mention it again because it’s just been going wildly viral again on Twitter after it was shared by @InternetH0F for reasons which will become obvious.

Boom.

Low ballers are the worst people on the planet — Emmy (@Emmmyalluu) May 21, 2023

Fuck I love this seller. — Tian Tian (@WuKaiTian1010) May 21, 2023

This is just cruel but well deserved — Anastasiaxoxo (@Anaxo456) May 21, 2023

Hall Of Fame — Quizix * (@Quixzix) May 21, 2023

Source Twitter @InternetH0F