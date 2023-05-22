Watch Liam Neeson re-enact that Taken moment at an ice-hockey match

Celebrity

When Hollywood star Liam Neeson dropped in to watch an ice hockey match between Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers, it was inevitable that one camera operator or another would spot him and put him on the Jumbotron.

What the crowd might not have expected was that he would treat them to a few seconds as Bryan Mills – his incredibly memeable Taken character.

The guy behind him obviously loved it.

So did this lot.

That’s why he’s a legend!!! 😂

JoelBlair

He called to threaten the Jumbotron operator.

Strangedude221

Fine, I’ll rewatch taken for the 76th time.

KilleyCynthia

He’s so cool.

Pastaaddiction

The OG John Wick, kinda. 😂

Anthony

The flip phone too I am living for this. I love that man!

Steph

We can’t argue with TLaz, who said –

He has a very particular set of skills.

He does. Great actor – good sport.

Source espnnhl Image Screengrab