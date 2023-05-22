James Blunt’s story of his speed awareness course is today’s funniest tale

Celebrity

Speed awareness courses are very much in the news today after Suella Braverman was alleged to have tried to get out of one to avoid being recognised.

The Home Secretary was caught speeding in a 50mph zone last summer and was reported to have asked civil servants to help her to arrange a one-to-one course instead of suffering the embarrassment of being spotted on a course online or in-person.

We mention it because it prompted actor Eddie Marsan to share his own experience of being recognised (or not) on a speed awareness course.

I had to do a speed awareness course and, as a famous actor, it was really humiliating…no one recognised me. — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) May 21, 2023

And we mention that because it caught the attention of James Blunt who shared what happened to him, and it’s surely today’s funniest tale on Twitter.

Mine was on Zoom, and I thought I’d got away with not being recognised, till the instructor asked people if they could think of ways to keep calm whilst driving. Someone suggested listening to some James Blunt, and everyone pissed themselves. https://t.co/Y732AYYRMA — James Blunt (@JamesBlunt) May 21, 2023

Magnificent.

Again, Mr Blunt slays Twitter without even trying. 😆😊 — Bobby Dazzler 🏳️‍🌈 (@BobbyDazz12) May 21, 2023

I love how you've made a second career out of ripping the absolute pish out of yourself 😂😂😂 — NoTimorousBeastie (@NotTimorous) May 21, 2023

Zoom is appropriate for speed awareness. — Pecker (@Alright1973) May 21, 2023

Source Twitter @JamesBlunt