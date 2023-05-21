Weird World

This post by u/LuckyLMJ might just give some charity organisers ideas. Really annoying ideas.

“My school is repeatedly playing baby shark in between classes until enough people sign up for a charity walk.”

They added –

“It 100% is funny but also please make it stop.”

That could even overtake slow walking as the protest of choice. Slow walking while playing Baby Shark out loud on phones could be the way forward.

Let’s see what people thought of it.

The beatings will continue until morale improves.

Thrax_Mador

OMG this reminds me of a fundraiser our HS did in like 09-10. They called it “stop the bop” and would play “Mmmbop” by Hanson on repeat during lunch until they reached a certain dollar amount. I remember it being ungodly annoying.

Kind-Description970

Plot twist: the QR code installs ransomware that changes your ringtone and notifications to Baby Shark.

Alypius754

Chaotic evil right here

Gamerongames

How hard would it be to make new fliers with a Rickroll QR code?

GirthRulez

Isn’t that like, a torture method?

owlsgroovinghassle

The copyright holder for “Baby Shark” are infamously litigious. Send the school a fake cease and desist letter or report the use of the song to the copyright holder.

SaggingZebra

You could make a killing selling earplugs out of your locker.

Lil_Brown_Bat

Brilliant-Towel4044 had a question.

What’s the charity? Not specifically which one, but is it i.e. food bank, homeless shelter, etc.?

Magister5‘s answer wins a prize from the top row.

Make-a-Fish?

Source r/mildlyinfuriating Image r/mildlyinfuriating