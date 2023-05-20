Simply 9 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks of the week

Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 9 of the best that went viral this week.

1. ‘Cosmic burn’

“I remember as a child in South Wales swimming in sewage” Conservative MP @DamianGreen says water pollution from sewage dumping has always been an issue, but it used to be perceived as more acceptable #Peston pic.twitter.com/386v3pltuJ — Peston (@itvpeston) May 17, 2023

You were lucky. I had to get up in the morning at ten o’clock at night half an hour before I went to bed, drink a cup of sulphuric acid, work twenty-nine hours a day down mill, and pay mill owner for permission to come to work, and when we got home, our Dad and our mother would… https://t.co/JmyVHjvpGx — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) May 18, 2023

(via)

2. ‘Susanna Reid 1, MillwallTony 0′

In today’s edition of “What the Mail says” we say thank you for the lovely headline & head to the comments where MillwallTony wins for “don’t know what she’s so confident about seeing as she is a unit”. I hope you are as confident about yours as I am about mine 😜

Dress by… — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) May 18, 2023

(via)

3. ‘No words for this’

(via)

4. ‘Elon Musk put to the sword’

When asked if he’s worried his tweets are hurting his companies Musk compares himself to Inigo Montoya from The Princess Bride pic.twitter.com/X6HE3bc3at — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) May 16, 2023

I do not think it means what you think it means. https://t.co/LPtzkB6L6p — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) May 17, 2023

(via)

5. ‘Has beanz’

(via)

6. ‘It’s a fair cop’

Man needs a hobby… https://t.co/bb6M4KjAP6 — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) May 14, 2023

Ian, don’t take this the wrong way, but despite being a successful author, you seem to be lacking any imagination regarding witty retorts.

Pretty sure Rebus would have something funny to say other than “man needs a hobby!”.

I’ve read it for every vegetable that farmer produces. — Martin (@scottishwomble) May 15, 2023

I can only apologise… https://t.co/5dvJv1f9cS — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) May 15, 2023

Or, you could apologise and promise to improve! Just a suggestion. — Martin (@scottishwomble) May 15, 2023

You’re right. If only I had Rebus’s ready wit and facility with language… https://t.co/I9pubHqq3M — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) May 15, 2023

(via)

7. ‘Felt like it’s a good one’

(via)

8. ‘What a smart girl’

(via)

9. ‘That better be iced tea’

(via)