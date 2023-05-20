19th-century cough syrup wasn’t messing about

Pics

We can see why u/Delicious-Let8429 picked r/interestingasfuck to share this photo of a genuine cough syrup label from the 1880s.

We can see why it’s called One Night Cough Syrup. That’s how long you’d survive after taking it.

Reddit users had one or two things to say about it.

Good thing it has less than 1% alcohol, or else it might be bad for you.

Joshy3911

“Sure you will still cough… but you won’t care anymore!”

bodopi

And the ‘other ingredients’ were probably cadmium, asbestos and lead.

aiqqatik

One night because it’s your last night

madcaphorse

My great great aunt never touched a drop of liquor in her life but every night she’d take a nip of cough medicine!

SanJoseCarey

I’m glad that back in the day things were more natural and free of chemicals

BadKitty6365

Can’t cough if you’re in a coma.

asquared3

No wonder average life expectancy was less than 40.

Sanchez92476

I feel like in 100 years people will look back and laugh about what is in our food and drugs today.

sir_meowmixalot

Gotta love how whoever wrote this gave up after 4 ingredients and just said fuck it and put ‘other ingredients’.

confuseasfuck

the_fat_slakr made a guess at what else might have been in the Victorian doctor’s medicine cabinet.

The day-time formula has coke in it.

