You’d need nerves of steel to deliver the unexpected payoff to this wedding gag

Videos

In the unlikely event you’re going to be giving a speech at a wedding any time soon then here’s a joke for your consideration,

It’s 16 seconds that have just gone viral on Reddit and, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Need absolute nerves of steel to deliver that.

‘Wow!! ‘Great to see this in the wild. I did this joke (best man) at my buddy’s wedding in August 2021. ‘I was nervous all night that it wouldn’t land (risky joke). ‘It ended up going over VERY WELL. Couple laughed, parents laughed, the DJ came up to me afterward and said that was his favorite joke in +1,000 weddings (greatest compliment I’ve ever received). ’10/10 I would NOT do this joke again. One and done, I’m quitting while ahead.’

nick112048

Source Reddit u/davidwallacecto