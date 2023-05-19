Top tip – never put a rock salt lamp in the dishwasher
Over on TikTok, someone named kkraaam has been very candid about a massive error of judgement, and we applaud her self-deprecating honesty.
@kkraaam You live, you learn, you get luvs #CapCut ♬ Happy with you – Official Sound Studio
She wrote “You live, you learn, you get luvs.” – and there’s certainly a lot of love for her on TikTok, with 1.2 million views of the video after six days, as well as more than 170,000 likes.
She explained why she washed the rock salt lamp.
“It was super dirty and the idea came to me.. seemed faster than cleaning it myself.”
TikTok users found it all completely hilarious, and these are just a few of our favourite responses.
I wonder why the SALT lamp dissolved 🙁
Frogs.They He
I’m a little confused as to why you felt the need to wash your salt lamp? What are you doing with it?
Elias
Do you often wash other lamps? And if so do you do it w the dishwasher??
xamya
I mean this with love but have you been drinking lead paint or something?
klee
The CIA couldn’t get this one out of me.
Reedo
Me after the lobotomy.
Clancey
DO YOU KNOW WHAT SALT LAMPS ARE MADE OF?
Rainbowesprimkle
I do now.
kkraaam
Great, now every time I see a salt lamp I’m going to think about this post 😕
liv
You just turned your lamp into goddamn brine
InfiniteGears
Beenice Toothers gave an update on the lamp’s condition.
Sodium Free Lamp™️
