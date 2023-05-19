Top tip – never put a rock salt lamp in the dishwasher

Life

Over on TikTok, someone named kkraaam has been very candid about a massive error of judgement, and we applaud her self-deprecating honesty.

She wrote “You live, you learn, you get luvs.” – and there’s certainly a lot of love for her on TikTok, with 1.2 million views of the video after six days, as well as more than 170,000 likes.

She explained why she washed the rock salt lamp.

“It was super dirty and the idea came to me.. seemed faster than cleaning it myself.”

TikTok users found it all completely hilarious, and these are just a few of our favourite responses.

I wonder why the SALT lamp dissolved 🙁

Frogs.They He

I’m a little confused as to why you felt the need to wash your salt lamp? What are you doing with it?

Elias

Do you often wash other lamps? And if so do you do it w the dishwasher??

xamya

I mean this with love but have you been drinking lead paint or something?

klee

The CIA couldn’t get this one out of me.

Reedo

Me after the lobotomy.

Clancey

DO YOU KNOW WHAT SALT LAMPS ARE MADE OF?

Rainbowesprimkle I do now.

kkraaam

Great, now every time I see a salt lamp I’m going to think about this post 😕

liv

You just turned your lamp into goddamn brine

InfiniteGears

Beenice Toothers gave an update on the lamp’s condition.

Sodium Free Lamp™️

READ MORE

This is why you shouldn’t propose on a pier with ring-size gaps in the boards

Source kkraaam Image Marcos Paulos Prado on Unsplash, Screengrab