We hate ourselves for getting so excited by this very clever sink

We haven’t got a very sophisticated kitchen sink. It’s so unsophisticated, in fact, that the overflow doesn’t even work properly (and how basic is that?)

Anyway, we mention it because this sink isn’t just sophisticated, it’s being used by Buck Rogers in the 25th century and we hate ourselves for getting so excited by it.

I know I’m getting older when things like this excite me pic.twitter.com/wUQDXPGRVR — Lance🇱🇨 (@Bornakang) May 18, 2023

We haven’t looked up how much it costs, but we imagine there aren’t enough onions in the world that would make our eyes water as much as the price tag.

it is so pleasurable to watch — Dono ba (@DonoLabs) May 18, 2023

I dont care about my bed or my sofa but i want my sink to be perfect like this. https://t.co/j1rHLJ6uPb — syazwan azman (@syazwandva) May 19, 2023

I just came to my senses – I've been watching this over and over… — MollyMilner (@MollyMilner) May 18, 2023

I am "I want this sink" years old. https://t.co/oDcBpItUPP — 𝔾𝕒𝕪𝕖𝕣 𝕋𝕙𝕒𝕟 𝕋𝕙𝕠𝕦 🏳️‍🌈💉💉💉💉💉💉💉 (@Gayer_Than_Thou) May 18, 2023

I’m too fascinated by this and I hate my kitchen now, we need da sink and all the tools wtf — SUKI (@QYASUKA) May 18, 2023

To conclude …

Can you be attracted to a sink? Is that a thing? Asking for a friend. https://t.co/uVvCyDKLYt — Peg Erman 🐾 📷 🌿 (@Peg_Erman) May 18, 2023

Source Twitter @Bornakang TikTok @bliote_sink