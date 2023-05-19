This one-size-fits-all cat owner hack might not be all it’s cracked up to be
Over on r/funny, u/mundundermindifflin has shared this DIY tip for cat owners whose pets scratch the furniture, which is to say all cat owners.
Almost invisible repair job.
Had a friend who asked if I wanted a couch, although it has some scratches from his cat. That couch in the video actually looks better than the one he wanted me to take.
Charlie2135
😂😂 For bigger scratches you need a bigger poker, obviously.
rare-error-963
I love how he is perched regally on the couch arm, proud of his handiwork. Our cat’s work is very similar. Very elegant.
ThaneOfCawdorrr
Luckily, a Redditor named u/Rammathornn spotted what they were doing wrong.
“Remember you need to swirl so it can work!”
