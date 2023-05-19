Surely nothing nails the benefits of Brexit better than this 57 second Times Radio clip

Politics

Just in case you or a friend or relative need reminding of all the benefits of Brexit, then look no further than this Times Radio clip which is going wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

Congratulations to this man, who’s just been officially recognised by the Guinness World Records for the longest pause of all time while trying to think of some Brexit benefits. 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/uYJN6ZTsen — Moog (@a_toots) May 18, 2023

No more questions, your honour.

Took us a while to make sure it’s not a spoof but we’re still not entirely convinced.

And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

1.

We've done it. It's been a long road, but we've found a Brexit benefit, and by jingo, it's a banger.pic.twitter.com/1TgcmjpssT — 👑Nullen, Biscuit Overlord. Disinfo Ninja. (@Nullen80) May 18, 2023

2.

The Benefits of Brexit in one short clip… pic.twitter.com/tWSCP6mkIL — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) May 19, 2023

3.

If you want to explain Brexit and how it’s gone wrong to someone who doesn’t live in Britain, this short and sweet clip pretty much does this trick:pic.twitter.com/JDIFg4v1iG — Nick Tyrone (@NicholasTyrone) May 19, 2023

4.

The triumph of #Brexit

A fourteen second pause: https://t.co/wop6hsF62L — Hugh Sykes (@HughSykes) May 18, 2023

5.

He clearly hasn’t been doing the shopping in the last 40 years when NZ lamb has been VERY available in the U.K. …not least under the very generous EU quota arrangement. https://t.co/6vH8oNXE0O — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯🇪🇺 (@fascinatorfun) May 18, 2023

6.

It’s ok mate, it’s ok to say “none”. At least you won’t look like a bubble fish washed up on the beachpic.twitter.com/ApJ5MSXXVa — Dr Johnny Bananas (@barbedquill) May 18, 2023

7.

I wished they’d put this, verbatim, on the side of that bus, complete with pause. pic.twitter.com/aUcVRuAuf7 — James Theo (@JamesTheo) May 18, 2023

8.

There it is but it’s actually heartbreaking. People have lost so much and we have nothing at all to show for it but New Zealand stickers on fruit. For his pride’s sake or to save Brexit’s rep, he could not dredge up anything else. No way. https://t.co/kYdjXT254c — WhatTheActualFact (@chinenyepricil) May 19, 2023

9.

The perfect example of someone who would rather maintain the delusion than admit they were wrong. https://t.co/zTri3fOWsT — Tazker 🇺🇾 (@CrambazzledTask) May 19, 2023

Source Twitter @a_toots TikTok @listentotimesradio