Politics

Rishi Sunak was asked how it feels to lose and the awkward pause was simply magnificent

John Plunkett. Updated May 19th, 2023

Beth Rigby has gone and done it again. You’ll probably know that the Sky News political editor has a knack for ruthlessly putting prime minister on the spot, from the time she did this to Boris Johnson …

… to the time she asked Rishi Sunak this.

And she was going viral again on Friday after she asked Rishi Sunak how it feels to lose, and the awkward pause that followed was simply magnificent.

He’s just like you and me. Isn’t he? Anyone?

It turned out she wasn’t finished there …

And here are our fqvourite things people said about it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Last word to @BethRigby.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK