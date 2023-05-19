Rishi Sunak was asked how it feels to lose and the awkward pause was simply magnificent

Politics

Beth Rigby has gone and done it again. You’ll probably know that the Sky News political editor has a knack for ruthlessly putting prime minister on the spot, from the time she did this to Boris Johnson …

literally wincing watching this pic.twitter.com/2BjXlZ7jFq — Henry Mance (@henrymance) January 18, 2022

… to the time she asked Rishi Sunak this.

Beth Rigby lets rip In the real world.. you can't get a train or a doctor's appointment & nurses are using food banks.. that's the reality of Britain in 2023.. & now you're giving more promises.. so why should the public believe you're any different to any of your predecessors? pic.twitter.com/PPvWIBmL0n — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) January 4, 2023

And she was going viral again on Friday after she asked Rishi Sunak how it feels to lose, and the awkward pause that followed was simply magnificent.

Beth Rigby – You're one of life's success stories… how do you feel when you lose? Rishi Sunak – Sorry Beth Rigby – How do you feel when you lose? Rishi Sunak – How do you mean#KayBurley #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/agOyO0KOBI — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 19, 2023

He’s just like you and me. Isn’t he? Anyone?

It turned out she wasn’t finished there …

Sunak under the @BethRigby laser. BR: How do you feel when you lose?

RS: How do you mean? Rigby brings up council elections. Sunak seems to think the message was that people want him to repeat his five pledges over and over. Rigby asks him to imagine being poor.

RS: Sorry? pic.twitter.com/0UVJKFsY8r — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) May 19, 2023

And here are our fqvourite things people said about it.

1.

Robot Rishi does not compute…. — LumpyKJ (@KJlump) May 19, 2023

2.

He's really not good at this… it was an easy softball question and he still blew it 🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/Nib9E8eOem — Wale Gates (@walegates) May 19, 2023

3.

Sunak is a very odd mixture of the past 4 Prime Ministers Same suits as Cameron, as robotic as May, as duplicitous as Johnson and as woefully out of his depth as Truss#KayBurley #BBCBreakfast — David (@Zero_4) May 19, 2023

4.

I don’t care what they say about AI – I still think it’s a long way off being convincing. — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) May 19, 2023

5.

Error… Revert to default answer… Deliver…. 5 promises…… — Woke Mind Virus – #GTTO #FBPE 🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@CDawg55617516) May 19, 2023

6.

Rigby is pure class. https://t.co/3TueXM7ABS — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) May 19, 2023

7.

How did someone, equipped to be sales director of a food conglomerate at best, end up as PM? — David Bale (@dcb00) May 19, 2023

8.

This is painful to watch. As soon as Sunak has to deviate from his 5 'pledges' he is totally lost. He has no answers to our problems only platitudes. https://t.co/cIgY6REWAR — kev (@splootman) May 19, 2023

9.

Robotically repeating over and over again HIS five priorities. Unfortunately most people have different priorities, putting food on the table every day and getting a doctor appointment for example. — Martin Mc 🇪🇸 (@MartinMcEdin) May 19, 2023

10.

Sunak seems to be a man without humanity or empathy. Almost without emotion. It's staggering in a job which is all about communicating with people. https://t.co/nkZkUYCsBk — Martin Phillips 🌹🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@nfliving) May 19, 2023

11.

It was a brilliant question, and it did exactly what she meant it to. — Ruth L Carter (@RuthLCarter) May 19, 2023

Last word to @BethRigby.

The awkward pause…. Q:You’re one of life’s success stories. Head boy at school, a career in finance made you wealthy and now you’re PM. How do you feel when you lose? https://t.co/dmqUqPgZpf — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) May 19, 2023

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK