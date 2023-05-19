Matt Hancock says he’s a normal person, but the jury’s still out – 14 favourite verdicts

Politics

The conservative think tank Bright Blue was treated to the wit and wisdom of former Conservative MP – now Independent – Matt Hancock, and totally not the drunken ramblings of a man who’s torched his own life over the past two years.

Politics.co.uk’s Alicia Fitzgerald captured the moment.

Matt Hancock gave a speech at a Bright Blue event last night, on how to get young people connected to the Conservative Party. He said he rarely wears a suit or tie as he’s ‘a normal person now’ which helps him to better connect to people he represents. A few things stood out⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Z64ww8hAuR — Alicia Fitzgerald (@alicia_fitzg) May 18, 2023

“Because I’m a normal person …now. I’m not a Conservative MP, right. And, and it’s just like just being normal, like the people who we represent. That’s what we need to do. That’s a really good starting point.”

Rumours that he added “I love you, man. No, really. You get me.” before falling asleep with his face in a half-eaten pizza have just been started by me.

You should read Alicia’s full thread, but here are a couple of stand-out sections.

He’s no longer a Conservative MP. He’s Independent as he lost the whip over his fleeting dabble in reality TV. Speaking about how the Conservatives should connect with young people whilst not a Conservative, comes across more critically than it would had he still been a member. — Alicia Fitzgerald (@alicia_fitzg) May 18, 2023

The overall tone of the speech was quite critical of the Cons current direction. Implying that the party was restrictive, and failing to connect to ‘normal’ and younger people. He said they need to banish the ‘Conservative Corbynistas’ who get hung-up on culture wars too. — Alicia Fitzgerald (@alicia_fitzg) May 18, 2023

Tweeters stopped cringing long enough to post these reactions.

Matt Hancock trying to be normal isn’t working out pic.twitter.com/dIeu1i9Mad — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) May 18, 2023

Matt Hancock being normal. Enjoy https://t.co/sVgbE0aks8 — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 18, 2023

Trying to talk to the bouncers when they throw you out for being too drunk https://t.co/FWmzS2WCsu — Hayley Ellis (@Hayles_Ellis) May 18, 2023

Someone take his pint away… https://t.co/NEPiHCfmjS — Alex Beresford (@alexberesfordTV) May 18, 2023

Matt Hancock somehow manages to combine all four personalities of the characters from The Inbetweeners https://t.co/U1RcbWEhxJ — Gavin Curnow 〓〓 (@GavinCurnow) May 18, 2023

Gift continues to give pic.twitter.com/609AeKwdJd — John Harris (@johnharris1969) May 18, 2023

“Never tweet when pissed” is a good rule of thumb, but giving a speech when your off your tits is probably the last thing you should do, even as a normal person! https://t.co/c1srq5GydN — Tim Brennan (@TimmoWorldWide) May 18, 2023

No normal person has to keep telling people he is a normal person. https://t.co/dQibwtvHiU — Mark Nelson (@marknelsoncomic) May 18, 2023

Half an hour later.. pic.twitter.com/dF8MoEMGGT — Chris Washington 🐀 (@c_washington) May 18, 2023

It was inevitable that somebody would make this link.

We're just normal men. We're just innocent men. https://t.co/0JKKnf7xhF — Danté Banks (@Dante_Banks) May 18, 2023

Since there’s never a bad time to revisit the original …

We’re just normal men pic.twitter.com/j0TNy8gY7c — We're just normal men (@wejustnormalmen) May 15, 2023

