Full marks to whichever comedian wrote this question on The Chase

The Chase host Bradley Walsh has made TV history with a contestant named Fintan when this question cropped up.
“It’s happened, it’s actually happened.
The word ‘pass’ is an answer.
You jammy so and so!”
Some commenters had watched the episode as it went out on Thursday, a few thought it was a spoof, but everyone agreed it was a once-in-a-lifetime quiz moment.
Knowing me I would have said ‘idk’ instead of ‘pass’ 💀
This is the best thing I’ve seen all day🤣🤣
His face when he said correct 😂😂😂😂
Mission failed successfully.
I watch the Chase everyday – this killed me.
This is the kind of luck I’m manifesting for my multiple choice exam 😌
It’s so hard to tell whether he was actually passing or answering 😂😂
It’s funnier because he actually didn’t know and tried to pass.
Seanpoag had déjà vu.
I’ve seen this on comedy game show parodies but never for real!
They were quite correct, and this one’s the best of all –
In case you were wondering, Fintan didn’t survive his head-to-head with Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett and neither did the other three contestants, leaving one nominated member to attempt the final chase – and that was unsuccessful too.
You can’t win them all – and sometimes you can’t win any of them.
