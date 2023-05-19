Elon Musk said it was ‘morally wrong’ to work from home and was owned into next year

Celebrity

Space botherer Elon Musk isn’t keen on people working from home, you might not be surprised to learn.

Not only is he not keen, the Tesla CEO thinks it’s actually ‘morally wrong’ to do everything that your job requires you to do without leaving your home.

And it prompted no end of responses, as you might imagine, not all of them from people still in their pyjamas sat on the sofa.

Letting a billionaire tell you anything about morality is insane. https://t.co/GOw7UaW7pA — Dreadful (@Dreadful4Tymes) May 18, 2023

If you’re able to preform your job from home, working from home is a great option. On the other hand, an economy that allows multi-billionaires to exist while people go hungry and unhoused is morally wrong. https://t.co/ubMjrtiPdA — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) May 18, 2023

It’s morally wrong to not commute to work in a Tesla https://t.co/XNryguZzzk — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) May 18, 2023

No, Elon. It's morally wrong that billionaires like yourself pay a lower tax rate than a nurse while each & every year 68,000 Americans die because they can't afford healthcare, 500,000 Americans go bankrupt because of medical debt & 60% of US workers live paycheck to paycheck. https://t.co/e0jxZASmHA — Warren Gunnels (@GunnelsWarren) May 18, 2023

Great. I hope every single one of Elon's employees never check their email, answer the phone, or do anything else for his companies unless they're in the building and on the clock. https://t.co/rtZe1ScKdv — I Smoked Elon Musk's Epstein Subpoena (@BlackKnight10k) May 18, 2023

EMusk should be respected for normalizing being this dumb. https://t.co/X79JvfW9nx — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) May 18, 2023

By that logic,

– Driving cars are morally wrong because there are people who don't have cars.

– Eating food is morally wrong because there are people who don't have that I can go on and on. Remote work is a privilege, yes. But so are many other things. https://t.co/oMS1UdEXeo — Sooraj Chandran (@soorajchandran_) May 18, 2023

lmao, is he seriously trying to make people believe he gives two shits about factory workers or food delivery workers? this is just typical boss behavior, trying to divide the workers https://t.co/WibH2M5yHP — Paris Marx (@parismarx) May 18, 2023

If he thinks it's morally wrong for some people to have to work at a factory/office while other people can work from home, I wonder how he feels about some people being unable to afford a home to live in after a day of work while some others have a fortune of 175 000 000 000 USD. https://t.co/zDrvMSQU9N — CritiCold (@ColdCriti) May 18, 2023

