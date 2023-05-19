25 Favourite Funny Tweets of the Week

Twitter

Congratulations on making it through a five-day working week – or, for the freelancers out there, a seven-day working week. Before you head off to the seaside to watch the effluence float by, give yourself five minutes to check out the best tweets we’ve seen this week.

1.

Me dressed for a Zoom call pic.twitter.com/pvGdjic42h — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) May 14, 2023

2.

VITAMIN WATER: we’re like water, but with vitamins ME: which ones VITAMIN WATER: well sugar is a vitamin ME: no it’s not VITAMIN WATER: what about blue — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) May 13, 2023

3.

coworker relationships are so bizarre like i wouldn’t acknowledge you in public but i def know all about how your great aunt poisoned your great uncle for a life insurance payout. — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) May 13, 2023

4.

This happened in my sink by accident and it looks like I’m trying to cast a spell to summon soup pic.twitter.com/ebaOCDYbyH — Octopus/Caveman (@OctopusCaveman) May 14, 2023

5.

moving out: guess I'll get rid of that exercise bike moving in: you know what this place could use… — meghan (@deloisivete) May 13, 2023

6.

I think that sign says, turn the fuck around. pic.twitter.com/jKVnwvhCzY — jamie (@gnuman1979) May 18, 2023

7.

Hard to believe this image is Al pic.twitter.com/pecLE4emq6 — Rick Burin (@rickburin) May 15, 2023

8.

"I have a headache" was not the invitation to sit down and talk to me that you think it was — 🟣Blobstar101🟣 (@Blobstar101) May 12, 2023

9.

I'm going to say this instead of hello from now on pic.twitter.com/nIY6JgOq2P — joe heenan (@joeheenan) May 16, 2023

10.

If Banksy doesn’t make his own stencils then he’s certainly got his work cut out for him. — Moose Allain Ꙭ (@MooseAllain) May 15, 2023

11.

Beanbag chairs are fun and comfortable but you should never buy one because one day you'll get some really bad news and you'll have to roll off the side and onto the floor before standing up to comfort your partner. — Nate (@thenatewolf) May 15, 2023

12.