News

A Tory MP told struggling families to buy own brand baked beans – 17 best value takedowns

John Plunkett. Updated May 18th, 2023

Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith MP – no, us neither – has come up with a whizzo tactic to help beat soaring food inflation for families already struggling to make ends meet.

He shared it on Iain Dale’s talkshow on LBC and it’s quite the listen.

Of course! Own brand! Why didn’t anyone else think of that? To which the obvious answer is – they did.

But BCS wasn’t done yet. Apparently under the illusion that his point wasn’t blindingly obvious enough already, he doubled down with this.

And the comebacks came thick and fast. These 17 were particularly good value.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Article Pages: 1 2