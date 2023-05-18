A Tory MP told struggling families to buy own brand baked beans – 17 best value takedowns

News

Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith MP – no, us neither – has come up with a whizzo tactic to help beat soaring food inflation for families already struggling to make ends meet.

He shared it on Iain Dale’s talkshow on LBC and it’s quite the listen.

Of course! Own brand! Why didn’t anyone else think of that? To which the obvious answer is – they did.

But BCS wasn’t done yet. Apparently under the illusion that his point wasn’t blindingly obvious enough already, he doubled down with this.

And the comebacks came thick and fast. These 17 were particularly good value.

1.

Hey Brendan. I'm interested. Do you think that people aren't doing this already? https://t.co/kiZMZTzFUQ — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 18, 2023

2.

these were like 70p, 30p, and 12p a few months ago so tweeting this isn't the dunk you think man. https://t.co/SgEkvjxwhn — may queen🐇🍄🌸 (@leechwaifu) May 18, 2023

3.

It hasn't been Tesco Value for ages: they use tertiary brands like Creamfields and Ms Molly and Nightingale Farms to stock their budget range now. Which you would know, if you ever had to buy the cheapest option. https://t.co/GZBYyfytae — Dr Charlotte Lydia Riley (@lottelydia) May 18, 2023

4.

The current Tories: where a tin of Heinz beans is now aspirational. https://t.co/atsDnfy70M — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) May 18, 2023

5.

Man on 80k a year tells you to buy the cheap beans. That'll solve the problem. https://t.co/JmkvAvKwjj — Steve Laws (@Steve_Laws_) May 18, 2023

6.

Clarke-Smith has singlehandedly solved the cost of living crisis, lads. Never mind soaring energy bills, rent, mortgages, council tax etc. We just need to buy cheaper tins of beans. Genius. https://t.co/T79ApafCVn — Julia Suzanne 🌹🇬🇧🥂 (@juliasuzanne76) May 18, 2023

7.

2015: ‘here come the sunlit uplands!’ 2023: ‘buy the cheap beans if we’ve made the good ones unaffordable you fuckwits’ https://t.co/VVTqo6AgG0 — Gary Brannan (@garybrannan) May 18, 2023

8.

90 years on and still this passage is prescient. Yes, the poor can live on gruel. Can live on the cheapest of items. But why should they? When the rest of life is so hard, do you still deny them small comforts? And dare you claim our vote when you want the least for us. https://t.co/TWSu1f2EE3 pic.twitter.com/M02i65RIZT — Darcys’Wickham (@DarcysMick) May 18, 2023

9.