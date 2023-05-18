News

Tory MP Damian Green fondly recalled swimming in raw sewage and everybody took the p*ss

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 18th, 2023

Water companies have apologised for the amount of raw sewage that’s been dumped into the UK’s waterways and have pledged to take greater steps to clean up their act.

There’s one glaring problem …they plan to make customers foot the bill.

Disgraced former de facto Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green wasn’t sure what the fuss was about.

Whatever floats your boat, Damian – and it’s apparently copious amounts of human waste.

These responses have it covered.

