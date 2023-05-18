Susanna Reid took time out to respond to a Daily Mail troll and people loved her for it

Celebrity

To the Daily Mail, where the paper reported how Susanna Reid looked ‘effortlessly stylish’ as she attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

We mention it because it caught the eye of the Good Morning Britain presenter who didn’t stop reading when it got to the Daily Mail comments section.

Not only that, she took to Twitter to respond to one of them in particular and people loved her for it.

In today’s edition of “What the Mail says” we say thank you for the lovely headline & head to the comments where MillwallTony wins for “don’t know what she’s so confident about seeing as she is a unit”. I hope you are as confident about yours as I am about mine 😜

Dress by… — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) May 18, 2023

MillwallTony, it’s over to you!

Never read below the line! — simon read (@simonnread) May 18, 2023

Oh but it is part of the story – and usually the most entertaining part! — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) May 18, 2023

You looked fab! I’d take the unit part as a compliment 💅🏻 — LADY ZOE (@TheRealZoeMBE) May 18, 2023

Yes! I take the fact that people take time to comment as a compliment 🥰 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) May 18, 2023

Why are people so weird — Reverend&TheMakers (@Reverend_Makers) May 18, 2023

For fun – I actually find the comments amusing and take no harm from them 😋 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) May 18, 2023

I thought you looked fab… I’m glad you don’t let comments like this get you down. — Andy LFC_Fan (@LFCfan312345678) May 18, 2023

My rule is – never look in the comments if you are liable to take offence – otherwise dive right in for the sheer fun of it! — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) May 18, 2023

To conclude …

MillwallTony sounds like a right peach 🍑 — Erron Gordon (@errongordon) May 18, 2023

Source Twitter @susannareid100