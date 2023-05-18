News

Hurray! Rishi Sunak’s ‘Brexit benefits’ are cheap beer and scrapping the tampon tax

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 18th, 2023

Rishi Sunak has gone to the G7 summit in Hiroshima, where the security of countries around the Pacific is near, if not at, the top of the agenda. For UK journalists speaking to the departing PM, however, the ever-present search for Brexit benefits was a hot topic.

The 5% tax on sanitary products was, indeed, scrapped in 2021, but a report in late 2022 showed that retailers had largely not passed on the saving, and as for the beer …

Blue passports, though. Got to love those blue passports.

His list was treated with exactly the amount of respect it deserved.

Dan Neidle had something to add on the tampon claim.

In any case, it’s a freedom extended to the whole of the EU.

He’ll have to read through Jacob Rees-Mogg‘s list of Brexit benefits before he answers that question again. Oh!

