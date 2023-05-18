This wild One Tree Hill clip puts the F in WTF

Entertainment

The internet has fairly recently discovered the US medical series The Good Doctor, in which Freddie Highmore – the little sad-faced chap from Finding Neverland and the remake of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – plays a young autistic medic.

But the greatest medical scene on TV has already happened – no notes.

“Wow the Good Doctor is nuts.. can’t believe this is on network TV” One Tree Hill in 2009: pic.twitter.com/snNNaoa9ZK — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) May 10, 2023

Told you.

Tweeters were here for it.

This is different bc it slays https://t.co/jY1RpaC2jB — Claire Penis (@ZeroSuitCamus) May 10, 2023

This is cinema tbh https://t.co/Cb2WhfMkiz — Comorienne 🇰🇲 (@_ShamGod) May 10, 2023

Network TV was built for moments like this https://t.co/0vzylpHFFV — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) May 10, 2023

This remains one of the most hilariously unhinged things this show ever did 😂😂😂 https://t.co/SMXVYZq1kC — Dylan St. Jaymes (@Dylan_StJaymes) May 11, 2023

this was high art though. like it was just fantastic, you had to be there https://t.co/3bd7VvelLA — ✖️ ⚦ MK VIKTOR ULTRA ⚨ ✖️ (@cloudatzmus) May 11, 2023

those long silent stares at the end were not necessary😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Lw8QWY7mvI pic.twitter.com/lDwFSxiG3d — romy (@witchrannis) May 12, 2023

Truly iconic. No one has ever or will ever do it like this again. https://t.co/RjR1YbmVNp — i, too, overflow (@iwishiwasafinch) May 11, 2023

Just when you thought it couldn’t be any better – along comes this nugget of information.

My favorite thing in the world is to provide context for the scene, because it makes the moment even wilder. The reason the dog's even in the hospital in the first place is because it accidentally ate all of its stoner human's weed. The dog was high as fuck & had the munchies. https://t.co/WbmpfYdsqt — LaToya Ferguson (@lafergs) May 10, 2023

And then there’s this …

Since many asked, here is the Curb Your Enthusiasm edit of the One Tree Hill "dog eating heart" scene https://t.co/BeB2Z1PTf8 pic.twitter.com/ydH2PWnPaP — kate bush's husband (@airbagged) May 11, 2023

