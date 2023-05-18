Are you feeling lucky, Punk? 14 favourite reactions to the Tory lottery

Politics

We’re surprised to discover that the party that has been pushing its luck with the electorate for years actually has a fundraising lottery – and the prizes have to be seen to be believed.

🚨 | BREAKING: Rishi Sunak has launched "Conservative Lottery" in which Tory members can win £10k cash, a signed-cricket bat, and a 10-minute phone call with him… pic.twitter.com/4hvC0nDNT1 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 17, 2023

The Conservative Lottery has the maddest prizes I've ever seen. A 10 minute phone call with Rishi Sunak… A cricket bat signed by Rishi Sunak … pic.twitter.com/z4GaQXUeLm — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 17, 2023

It’s not a new lottery, but they’ve obviously been as good at promoting it as they have been at handling the economy – so most people are only just finding out it exists.

Here are some of their thoughts on the matter.

1.

2nd Prize – 2 X 10 minute phone calls with Rishi Sunak https://t.co/Oed524OQq4 — Meirion Jones (@MeirionTweets) May 17, 2023

2.

How odd that the details of 2nd place were omitted, being a one way trip to rwanda and £5K to buy protection — ©️Findus Paddywack (@finduspaddywack) May 17, 2023

3.

Next week , 3 opportunities to join our VIP lane , our last winner with her new yacht ⭐️⭐️⭐️. pic.twitter.com/y101t2WWWv — [email protected] (@Raymondraeraeb1) May 17, 2023

4.

A new meaning to cash for access. I wonder how many Russian agents will be entering… — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) May 17, 2023

5.

I thought Conservative Lottery was whether an ambulance picks you up within an hour of your suspected cardiac arrest. ~AA https://t.co/i2kqTVvJFJ — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) May 17, 2023

6.

I'd expect a signed cricket bat from a cricketer. Maybe a signed clipboard is more appropriate. https://t.co/qVMpYNOs1f — Adam Mewes (@adammewes) May 17, 2023

7.

i'd pay to yell at Rishi Sunak for 10 minutes but i'm guessing i'm not the target audience for this. https://t.co/Jmnu3vEdqc — Murray Jones (@MurrayJones22) May 17, 2023

8.

We’re all in the bloody Conservative Lottery already, wondering if the economy will survive, the trains will arrive, pondering how much human excrement will be in our seas and rivers, and dreading what absurd, dog whistling media appearance we shall have to endure next. Cretins. https://t.co/23Pq1DAzE5 — Brendan May (@bmay) May 17, 2023

9.

.@RishiSunak is offering a 10 minute telephone call with him as a @Conservatives fundraiser lottery prize. Isn’t that selling access to the Prime Minister? 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/ZqXzAXlof6 — Karl Turner MP (@KarlTurnerMP) May 17, 2023

10.

The fact he thinks a 10 min phone call with him is a “prize” 🤣 Nice to see he is focusing his time on the top priorities for this country as always! https://t.co/yMMzuAJX3D — JJ “Legacy Fan” 🐝💙 (@_jj_blue_) May 17, 2023

11.

Mystic Meg has been replaced by Mystic Mogg https://t.co/5nzuPLbg8i — BH Apollo the Cat owner (@GreenBagOG) May 17, 2023

12.

Wonder if this has been approved by the lottery commission? — Christian Yarnall (@YarnallAuthor) May 17, 2023

13.

What the fuckety bollocks is this? Tory party lottery? Fuck ALL THE WAY OFF. pic.twitter.com/hnCgUlKhsM — jojo77 (@other_mrs) May 17, 2023

14.

First prize a £108m PPE contract surely — CESTRIAN #FBPE #GTTO #Rejoin 🇪🇺 (@Eccconomics) May 17, 2023

This is absolutely correct.

It’s even worse if you read it in his voice — David (@Zero_4) May 17, 2023

READ MORE

This Tory’s solution to massive queues at Dover is …stay in the UK – 19 home truths

Source Politics UK Image Otto English