Entitled parent wants kid’s present for free ‘because it’s their birthday’ and got just the responses they deserved

Latest in an occasional series, entitled parent of the week is surely this person who wanted a ‘princess call’ for their child’s birthday.

And they wanted it free because, er, it’s their child’s birthday. And it’s quite the rationale …

The exchange was shared by Redditor PaySep03 who said: ‘It’s her birthday …’

This is presumably a person who is not used to people saying know (but is used to people calling them a massive a’hole).

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

‘You have to wonder how they truly believe calling you a bitch will somehow result in a POSITIVE outcome for them.’

Crazyspitz ‘I have no idea … I even tried a discount!’

PaySep03 ‘You’re a saint. Ten bucks for half an hour of your professional time is beyond a discount and well into “personal favor” territory, but you’re a bitch? I’d cut that person out of my life.’

amilliamilliamilliam ‘I have another job and just enjoy brining “magic” to life for kids. I do it in my free time. But thank you very much. I don’t really talk to her just on the odd occasion.’

PaySep03 “Can you do it free it’s her birthday” ‘Isn’t that what people buy it for? Lol.’

Jesusdidntlikethat ‘Tell me about it!! The other thing is because I offer my services for so cheap people do it just for the hell of it!’

PaySep03 ‘I wonder why she would think a princess call on a young girl’s birthday is such a special request it warrants a freebie. Bit like going into a bakery and expecting the cake to be free because it’s for a birthday…yes, that’s why you’re getting a cake.’

flatfishkicker ‘Okay that one made me actually laugh.’

PaySep03

