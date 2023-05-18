20 classic Ghanaian film posters that bridge the gap between knock-off and genius
The film-themed Twitter account All The Right Movies has tweeted the most fascinating thread of film posters from Ghana – not of Ghanaian films, but of Hollywood’s finest.
While, at a glance, you could be forgiven for thinking they’re what happens if you order film posters from Wish – there’s something about them that makes them even more entertaining than the originals.
They get a little gruesome in places.
AFRICAN GAZE was an exhibition showcasing the weird and wonderful art form that is the Ghanaian movie poster. These are some of the best…
A THREAD
1/20 – Mrs Doubtfire pic.twitter.com/AyBwK4wnfP
— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 17, 2023
2/20 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial pic.twitter.com/4mG9zwkFjU
3/20 – Predator pic.twitter.com/wiaC16slLZ
4/20 Ferris Bueller's Day Off pic.twitter.com/8i3fhwA5Xe
5/20 – The Godfather pic.twitter.com/UYXP5VfosQ
6/20 – Mission: Impossible pic.twitter.com/QkZIDShCgY
7/20 – The Terminator pic.twitter.com/dSymlVguuJ
8/20 – Jurassic Park pic.twitter.com/KoBCy6dUwp
9/20 – Space Jam pic.twitter.com/UmyaTrNJC5
10/20 – Twin Peaks pic.twitter.com/R7xPYVPM1Z
