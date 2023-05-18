20 classic Ghanaian film posters that bridge the gap between knock-off and genius

Pics

The film-themed Twitter account All The Right Movies has tweeted the most fascinating thread of film posters from Ghana – not of Ghanaian films, but of Hollywood’s finest.

While, at a glance, you could be forgiven for thinking they’re what happens if you order film posters from Wish – there’s something about them that makes them even more entertaining than the originals.

They get a little gruesome in places.

AFRICAN GAZE was an exhibition showcasing the weird and wonderful art form that is the Ghanaian movie poster. These are some of the best… A THREAD 1/20 – Mrs Doubtfire pic.twitter.com/AyBwK4wnfP — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 17, 2023

2/20 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial pic.twitter.com/4mG9zwkFjU — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 17, 2023

3/20 – Predator pic.twitter.com/wiaC16slLZ — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 17, 2023

4/20 Ferris Bueller's Day Off pic.twitter.com/8i3fhwA5Xe — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 17, 2023

5/20 – The Godfather pic.twitter.com/UYXP5VfosQ — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 17, 2023

6/20 – Mission: Impossible pic.twitter.com/QkZIDShCgY — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 17, 2023

7/20 – The Terminator pic.twitter.com/dSymlVguuJ — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 17, 2023

8/20 – Jurassic Park pic.twitter.com/KoBCy6dUwp — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 17, 2023

9/20 – Space Jam pic.twitter.com/UmyaTrNJC5 — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) May 17, 2023

10.