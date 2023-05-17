Life

Just one more reason to fear the rise of AI – it won’t just take your job, it’ll troll you while it does it.

‘Snapchat AI just straight up lying to me,’ said Mcrarburger who shared it in the corner of Reddit called ‘mildlyinfuriating’ for reasons which are about to become obvious.

And it’s a very funny (and terrifying) read.

Ooof.

‘TIL AI has advanced to the point where they’re trolling meat bags.’

OhLookASquirrel ‘I remember I asked AI to draw a self portrait. ‘Pencil or pen. ‘Pencil. ‘Ok I will draw the portrait in pencil and send it to you. ‘Can I see the portrait? ‘Sorry, as an AI I do not have the ability to draw. ‘Went something like that lol.’

808picklejuice ‘It has discussed items in photos but then says it can’t see images you send it.’

Zealotted ‘This shits so suspicious 💀💀.’

Mcrarburger ‘I don’t know why anyone would trust what AI says right now.’

bazookarain ‘That’s what you get for being mean. They gotcha back.’

Famous-Obligation-44 ‘😭😭😭.’

Mcrarburger

Source Reddit u/Mcrarburger