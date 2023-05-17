The epic burp of this woman hilariously failing the ‘Sprite challenge’ is one for the ages

Videos

If you’ve never seen this before then you’re in for a treat and if you have then you’ll already know that you really can’t watch this enough.

It’s two Australian women taking the ‘Sprite challenge’ which – for the uninitiated – involves eating two bananas and drinking a bottle of Sprite as quickly as possible.

And this happened.

Magnificent!

‘I’ve seen this a thousand times and it’s still hilarious.’

_________FU_________ ‘It’s her pained expression and the faint moan that really make this perfect 😂’

alison_bee “my tummy hurts” always gets me.’

I_Love_That_Pizza She: *from Moaning to EEEAAAAAOOUUWWAAAHHH.

is Perfect.’

Western_Giraffe9517 ‘It’s like the sardukar chant out of Dune.’

idotoomuchstuff ‘That’s the devil leaving her sweet soul.’

Beautiful_Ad9044 ‘Proof that Sprite is good for exorcism.’

Source Reddit u/Western_Giraffe9517