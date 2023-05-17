Videos

The epic burp of this woman hilariously failing the ‘Sprite challenge’ is one for the ages

John Plunkett. Updated May 17th, 2023

If you’ve never seen this before then you’re in for a treat and if you have then you’ll already know that you really can’t watch this enough.

It’s two Australian women taking the ‘Sprite challenge’ which – for the uninitiated – involves eating two bananas and drinking a bottle of Sprite as quickly as possible.

And this happened.

She failed the sprite challenge.
by u/Western_Giraffe9517 in ContagiousLaughter

Magnificent!

‘I’ve seen this a thousand times and it’s still hilarious.’
_________FU_________

‘It’s her pained expression and the faint moan that really make this perfect 😂’
alison_bee

“my tummy hurts” always gets me.’
I_Love_That_Pizza

She: *from Moaning to EEEAAAAAOOUUWWAAAHHH.
is Perfect.’
Western_Giraffe9517

‘It’s like the sardukar chant out of Dune.’
idotoomuchstuff

‘That’s the devil leaving her sweet soul.’
Beautiful_Ad9044

‘Proof that Sprite is good for exorcism.’
TisBeTheFuk

Source Reddit u/Western_Giraffe9517