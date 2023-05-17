The epic burp of this woman hilariously failing the ‘Sprite challenge’ is one for the ages
If you’ve never seen this before then you’re in for a treat and if you have then you’ll already know that you really can’t watch this enough.
It’s two Australian women taking the ‘Sprite challenge’ which – for the uninitiated – involves eating two bananas and drinking a bottle of Sprite as quickly as possible.
And this happened.
She failed the sprite challenge.
by u/Western_Giraffe9517 in ContagiousLaughter
Magnificent!
‘I’ve seen this a thousand times and it’s still hilarious.’
_________FU_________
‘It’s her pained expression and the faint moan that really make this perfect 😂’
alison_bee
“my tummy hurts” always gets me.’
I_Love_That_Pizza
She: *from Moaning to EEEAAAAAOOUUWWAAAHHH.
is Perfect.’
Western_Giraffe9517
‘It’s like the sardukar chant out of Dune.’
idotoomuchstuff
‘That’s the devil leaving her sweet soul.’
Beautiful_Ad9044
‘Proof that Sprite is good for exorcism.’
TisBeTheFuk
Source Reddit u/Western_Giraffe9517