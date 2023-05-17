Ron DeSantis’ unhinged fake laugh is the stuff of nightmares

Politics

Florida’s righter-than-right Governer Ron DeSantis has his work cut out to catch up on Donald Trump in the polls showing who has most public support to be the Republican Presidential nominee for 2024.

During a visit to Iowa, he was seen laughing as though his nomination life depended on it at something a potential supporter had said.

Sort of campaigning for the presidency in Iowa can be fun… pic.twitter.com/F07AK3uKiz — John McCormick (@McCormickJohn) May 13, 2023

The image is seered into people’s brains and has ‘meme’ written all over it, picking up comments like these –

UPDATE: No progress has been made in Desantis' Learn To Interact With Humans instruction. https://t.co/SgUFQN6oON — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) May 14, 2023

Midjourney, create an excited human being reacting to a ‘boy are my arms tired” flight joke. pic.twitter.com/Ow6niks6uh — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 14, 2023

Does Ron DeSantis have to practice smiling in the mirror? https://t.co/c40NVqfXX9 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 13, 2023

If people thought that was bad – and, to be clear, they did – they weren’t prepared for the video.

oh my god why did no one tell me this is what the video looks like pic.twitter.com/pPcff2UeB7 — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) May 16, 2023

from Horrified GIFs via Gfycat

Tweeters couldn’t resist sharing their thoughts – and jokes. Mainly jokes.

1.

This is deeply bizarre behavior from Ron DeSantis. Not normal at all. pic.twitter.com/z8NO4T9wWn — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 16, 2023

2.

Ron DeSantis is proof that artificial intelligence still has a long way to go before it can accurately replicate an authentic human laugh.pic.twitter.com/82tAjRaEB1 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 16, 2023

3.

He doesn't look very presidential. pic.twitter.com/wy7zHM6Hvs — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) May 16, 2023

4.

If you think his policies are awful, wait until you see him pretending to be candid. pic.twitter.com/cCV7Q5LNMe — Walter Masterson (@waltermasterson) May 16, 2023

5.

Whichever strategist told Ron DeSantis to start showing his personality probably didn’t know that THIS was Ron DeSantis’ personality: pic.twitter.com/vkSdavX2FG — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 16, 2023

6.

7.

He should be disqualified on the basis of that laugh alone. https://t.co/PbMW8a4ZMA — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) May 16, 2023

8.

this is what it looks like when the joker gas hits https://t.co/FlRnwt574E — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 16, 2023

9.

I knew DeSantis' people were anxious about the way he laughs, but couldn't imagine why. Oh God. https://t.co/XHkfflB8VU — Tabitha McIntosh (@TabitaSurge) May 16, 2023

10.

“Yeah of course I know how to laugh. People laugh round me, a normal human, all the time” https://t.co/sF7AqS7WMR — Tom Hunter (@OneLifeStand87) May 16, 2023

11.

He laughs like he just turned the dial all the way up to shock a student in the Milgram experiment https://t.co/kDqr6UhfRN — L O L G O P (@LOLGOP) May 16, 2023

12.

He laughs like he's about to push Mildred Dunnock down a flight of stairs. https://t.co/FmPlAnQqx0 — Kevin Daly (@kevinddaly) May 16, 2023

13.

Laughing Ron DeSantis will haunt your nightmares pic.twitter.com/9rpN6uEEtD — Tara Dublin ((isn’t paying for this)) 🖕🏻🖕🏻🖕🏻 (@taradublinrocks) May 16, 2023

14.

He acts like the bug alien from Men in Black when it was in the body of the farmer https://t.co/CkQp1nNQxf — Zito (@_Zeets) May 16, 2023

15.

The video is worse pic.twitter.com/V21G3ivyTt — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) May 16, 2023

It’s not his first rodeo.

We’ll be seeing this in memes & gifs for generations. pic.twitter.com/cv0QSu4nzE — Tim Hooks 👀🇺🇸 (@LincolnWatchman) April 24, 2023

READ MORE

Florida’s anti-vax Republican governor forgot medical screening existed before Covid

Source Tim Hogan Image Screengrab